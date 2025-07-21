Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Turbo 5 Could Launch Early 2026; Specifications and Features Tipped

Redmi Turbo 5 is tipped to launch with a 6.6-inch display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 12:48 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Could Launch Early 2026; Specifications and Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Redmi

The rumoured Redmi Turbo 5 is said to pack a bigger battery than Redmi Turbo 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 could sport a 6.6-inch display
  • Redmi Turbo 5 could succeed the Turbo 4 handset
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch details
Advertisement

The Redmi Turbo 4 was unveiled on January 2. Now, leaks regarding its supposed successor have started surfacing online. The rumoured Redmi Turbo 5 is said to launch early 2026, just like its predecessor did this year. It is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch display with 1.5K resolution and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, paired with a 7,500mAh battery. The Redmi Turbo 4, on the other hand, sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Turbo 5 launch, specifications (expected)

Tipster Santanu (@TechnicalShaan), via a post on X (formerly Twitter), noted that the Redmi Turbo 5 could be unveiled by Xiaomi's sub-brand in early 2026 (via DCS). Santanu further added that the phone could sport a 6.6-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a metal frame.

In another post on X, the tipster suggested more specifications and features of the phone. As per the tipster, the Redmi Turbo 5 could be sold globally as the Poco X8 Pro. Additionally, it is said to get a “Straight” display with R-angle corners, a metal frame, and a thin and lightweight design. The phone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, coupled with a 7,500mAh battery.

Redmi Turbo 5 is speculated to be the successor of the Redmi Turbo 4, which was launched on January 2 in China with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 24,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Redmi Turbo 4 sports a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,920Hz PWM Dimming rate, up to 2,560Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone features a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, and a Mali-G720 MC6 GPU.

For cameras, the Redmi Turbo 4 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. At the front, it features a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 specifications, Redmi Turbo 5 launch, Redmi Turbo 4
iOS 26 Public Beta to Release This Week, iOS 27 Development to Kick-Off Soon: Report
DuckDuckGo Introduces New Filter That Hides AI-Generated Images in Search Results

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 5 Could Launch Early 2026; Specifications and Features Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »