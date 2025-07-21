The Redmi Turbo 4 was unveiled on January 2. Now, leaks regarding its supposed successor have started surfacing online. The rumoured Redmi Turbo 5 is said to launch early 2026, just like its predecessor did this year. It is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch display with 1.5K resolution and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, paired with a 7,500mAh battery. The Redmi Turbo 4, on the other hand, sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Turbo 5 launch, specifications (expected)

Tipster Santanu (@TechnicalShaan), via a post on X (formerly Twitter), noted that the Redmi Turbo 5 could be unveiled by Xiaomi's sub-brand in early 2026 (via DCS). Santanu further added that the phone could sport a 6.6-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a metal frame.

In another post on X, the tipster suggested more specifications and features of the phone. As per the tipster, the Redmi Turbo 5 could be sold globally as the Poco X8 Pro. Additionally, it is said to get a “Straight” display with R-angle corners, a metal frame, and a thin and lightweight design. The phone is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, coupled with a 7,500mAh battery.

Redmi Turbo 5 is speculated to be the successor of the Redmi Turbo 4, which was launched on January 2 in China with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 24,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Redmi Turbo 4 sports a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,920Hz PWM Dimming rate, up to 2,560Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone features a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, and a Mali-G720 MC6 GPU.

For cameras, the Redmi Turbo 4 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. At the front, it features a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.