OnePlus 12 is expected to go official either in December or January and the brand is actively teasing the arrival of the new handset without confirming the exact launch date. It is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack BOE X1 OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution. Now, we have more details on the OnePlus 12 and what upgrades it will offer over the current OnePlus 11. OnePlus on Tuesday (November 7) disclosed that the upcoming handset will feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. It has also posted some camera samples from the OnePlus 12 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, via Weibo, confirmed the presence of a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens on the OnePlus 12. Based on past leaks we can expect the periscope zoom camera to use an OmniVision OV64B sensor. It could offer up to 3x optical zoom as well. OnePlus has also shared some camera samples of the periscope zoom camera. The samples highlight the advancements of the sensor in capturing images in low light conditions.

Further, OnePlus and its BBK electronics subsidiary Oppo are hosting an Imaging Strategic Communication and Paris Film Festival (translated from Chinese) on November 9 in China. The company will showcase more imaging capabilities of the OnePlus 12 at this event.

The OnePlus 12 is already confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor. It is teased to feature BOE's latest LTPO OLED display dubbed X1 Oriental Screen with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. The screen will offer a DisplayMate A+ rating.

The OnePlus 12 is most likely to debut in the company's home country next month. The global launch might take place in January next year. As per past leaks, it will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It is said to get a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It is most likely also set to include an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The handset is expected to house a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

