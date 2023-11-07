Technology News

OnePlus 12 Confirmed to Feature a 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

OnePlus and Oppo are hosting an Imaging Strategic Communication and Paris Film Festival (translated from Chinese) on November 9 in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2023 17:42 IST
OnePlus 12 Confirmed to Feature a 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 will succeed OnePlus 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is coming either in December or January
  • OnePlus 12 is confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 gen 3 SoC
  • The screen will offer DisplayMate A+ rating
Advertisement

OnePlus 12 is expected to go official either in December or January and the brand is actively teasing the arrival of the new handset without confirming the exact launch date. It is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack BOE X1 OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution. Now, we have more details on the OnePlus 12 and what upgrades it will offer over the current OnePlus 11. OnePlus on Tuesday (November 7) disclosed that the upcoming handset will feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. It has also posted some camera samples from the OnePlus 12 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, via Weibo, confirmed the presence of a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens on the OnePlus 12. Based on past leaks we can expect the periscope zoom camera to use an OmniVision OV64B sensor. It could offer up to 3x optical zoom as well. OnePlus has also shared some camera samples of the periscope zoom camera. The samples highlight the advancements of the sensor in capturing images in low light conditions.

Further, OnePlus and its BBK electronics subsidiary Oppo are hosting an Imaging Strategic Communication and Paris Film Festival (translated from Chinese) on November 9 in China. The company will showcase more imaging capabilities of the OnePlus 12 at this event.

The OnePlus 12 is already confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor. It is teased to feature BOE's latest LTPO OLED display dubbed X1 Oriental Screen with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. The screen will offer a DisplayMate A+ rating.

The OnePlus 12 is most likely to debut in the company's home country next month. The global launch might take place in January next year. As per past leaks, it will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It is said to get a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It is most likely also set to include an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The handset is expected to house a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 Specifications, OnePlus 11, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 Confirmed to Feature a 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9300 SoC to Take on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  3. JioMotive Plug-and-Play 4G GPS Tracker Launched: Price in India, Features
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: These Smartphones Get Price Cuts
  5. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  6. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  7. Jio Working With Itel, Lava, Nokia for Affordable 4G Feature Phones: Report
  8. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  9. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  10. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Series, Vivo X90 Series and More Models Go on Sale a Discounted Prices During Its Diwali Sale
  2. Microsoft Surface Update Policy Extended by Up to Six Years for Some Models
  3. OnePlus 12 Confirmed to Feature a 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  4. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Sport a Periscope Camera
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances
  6. WhatsApp Web Allows Beta Testers to Search for Messages by Date: Report
  7. Echo Series Will Debut Under New Marvel Spotlight Banner to Help Reduce MCU Homework
  8. Vivo X100 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of November 13 Launch
  9. Apple Working on Reworked Battery Design Aimed at Improving Capacity, Reduce Charging Time: Report
  10. Jio Working With Itel, Lava, and Nokia to Launch New Variants of JioBharat 4G Feature Phone: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »