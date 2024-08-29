Samsung is yet to offer any hints about the Galaxy S25 series, but before the company gears up to launch its next flagship lineup, numerous leaks about the design of the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra are doing the rounds online. While a set of renders revealed the design of the flagship handset recently, a new rumour claims that it will be skinnier than other flagship phones from Apple and Google. Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year alongside Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. The phone is expected to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Prominent tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X claims that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra "will be the thinnest and lightest of all Ultra flagship phones to be released soon, including iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL".

It's unclear how Samsung intends to reduce the size of the Galaxy S24 Ultra successor, and the leak doesn't include the phone's dimensions. The leak comes shortly after the tipster revealed the design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra through alleged renders.

The S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest of all Ultra flagship phones to be released soon, including iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2024

While we don't yet have the official dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, early rumours suggested an 8.25mm thick profile for the phone. For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has 8.5mm thickness and weighs 221 grams. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is 8.6mm thick and weighs 232 grams.

Based on these measurements, we can speculate the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be thinner than 8.25mm and weigh 220 grams or less. However, these hints about the design should also be taken with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be announced in early 2025. It is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and could ship with several AI-based features. It is tipped to pack 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will carry a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.