Samsung is gearing up to bring new Galaxy A series smartphones to the Indian market. The South Korean tech giant has not officially confirmed the exact monikers of the upcoming smartphones. However, one of them is believed to be the Galaxy A14 5G, which was recently launched in the United States and Europe. An alleged promotional image of the India-specific variant has been leaked. Notably, the leaked image suggests that the Indian variant may get Exynos 1330 SoC and Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC-powered models.

According to a PhoneEV report, in collaboration with tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be one among the Galaxy A series smartphones that are set to launch in India on January 18. The report includes an alleged promotional image of the handset that suggests the complete specifications of its India variant.

For the most part, the Galaxy A14 5G expected to arrive in India appears to bear similar specifications to its global counterpart that launched recently. However, it may get Exynos 1330 or MediaTek Dimensity 700-powered models, as per the leaked image. There could even be two variants powered by each chipset.

The remaining specifications are said to be similar to the Galaxy A14 5G global model. It will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch full-HD PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, this Samsung smartphone could feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G India model may get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It is said to measure 167.7x78.0x9.1mm and weigh about 201 to 205g. It is likely to launch with Android 13 out of the box. The alleged promotional image also suggests that Samsung will offer up to 4 years of security updates for this smartphone.

This handset is expected to get three configuration options — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The base model is expected to be priced below the Rs. 20,000 mark. It may come in Black, Dark Red, Light Green, and Silver colours.

