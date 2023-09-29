Samsung Galaxy A14 5G powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC was launched in India in January. Now, Samsung seems to be on track to release another A-series handset named Galaxy A15. Ahead of any official announcement, a render of the Galaxy A15 has surfaced on the Web, giving us a glimpse at the phone and suggesting that it is indeed on route for an official release. The early render suggests a triple rear camera unit on the Galaxy A15 5G.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted an alleged render of the Galaxy A15 on X (formerly Twitter). The render shows the handset from the back and it suggests a triple-camera unit at the rear. The camera setup is arranged at the top left corner of the panel. The sensors are housed in circular modules and they are seen placed vertically with a small LED flash unit beside them. Further, the Samsung branding appears to be inked at the bottom. As is evident, the phone looks very similar to the Galaxy A14 5G.

The Galaxy A15 is speculated to come with a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch on the display. It could measure 160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4mm.

Samsung Galaxy A15 is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A14 5G. The Galaxy A14 5G was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,499, while the 4G variant debuted in May with an initial price tag of Rs. 13,999.

The Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,408 pixels) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The 4G variant, in contrast, is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC.

It gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Samsung has packed 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Galaxy A14 5G that is expandable via a microSD storage slot (up to 1TB). It houses a 5,000mAh battery.

