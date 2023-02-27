Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has been launched in Malaysia and is reportedly available for purchase at offline stores. The newly launched handset features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pixels. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G had previously been spotted on several certification sites. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A14 launched earlier this year at CES 2023 and is currently available for sale globally, including in India.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G price, availability

The price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has not yet been listed on the Samsung Malaysia website. Reportedly, the newly launched device is available in select offline stores and is priced at MYR 826 (roughly Rs. 15,300).

Samsung's Galaxy A14 4G is available in Black, Silver, Green, and Dark Red colour options.

The 5G variant of the smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models, which are priced at Rs. 16,499, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively. The handsets are available for purchase through Samsung.com, Samsung stores, and other partner stores in India.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G specifications, features

The dual nano-SIM supported Samsung Galaxy A14 4G sports a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC with 6GB of RAM. It could be the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for up to 1TB of expandable storage. It runs on Android-13-based One UI 5.0.

As per the official listing, the Galaxy A14 4G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 13-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch in the top centre.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port are among the connectivity options offered with the Galaxy A14 4G along with an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light and proximity sensors.

The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack. The latest handset from Samsung includes a non-removable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Galaxy A14 4G has dimensions of 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm and weighs 201 grams.

