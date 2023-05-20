Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G in Malaysia ships with a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 May 2023 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G runs One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box based on Android 13

Highlights
  • Galaxy A14 4G was launched in Malaysia in March 2023
  • The handset could debut in two storage variants
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 4G could house triple rear camera unit

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G could be launched soon in India as the latest addition to Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy A series. Though the company is yet to reveal anything, a recent report has tipped the launch timeline in India as well as the phone's price and storage options. The smartphone was launched in Malaysia earlier this year, and hence, the global specifications are already known. The handset sports a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

As per a report by Saminsider, the Galaxy A14 4G could launch next week in India as the budget-friendly offering from the company. The phone could come in two storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Additionally, the phone's price has also been tipped. The report suggests that the base model of the phone will be priced at Rs. 13,999, whereas the 128GB storage variant could cost Rs. 14,999.

Apart from these, there are no details available on the Galaxy A14 4G specifications and features for the India launch. However, the phone has already debuted in Malaysia and the phone's specifications are expected to be similar in India. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G in Malaysia sports a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

For software support, the smartphone runs One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box based on Android 13.

For optics, Galaxy A14 4G packs a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Accompanying the main camera will be a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it will house a 13-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch at the top centre position of the display. The battery capacity on the phone includes a non-removable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongisde the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A14 4G, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V29 Lite Specifications Leaked; Could House 5,000 mAh Battery: Details

