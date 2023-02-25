Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, the purported handset from Galaxy A-series, has reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console. Its latest appearance on the Google Play Console has given an insight into expected features and specifications. The upcoming addition to the company's Galaxy A-series is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The listing also suggests two performance cores running at 2.6GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2Ghz. Meanwhile, the company recently launched the Samsung S23 series for India and global markets.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A34 5G was recently listed on Google Play Console with the chipset model MT6877V/TTZA, which suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone will be powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC. The listing also suggests the handset to carry 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone also shows its CPU running two performance cores at 2.6GHz and six efficiency cores at 2GHz, as per the listing. The octa-core CPU will reportedly be paired with the Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

Additionally, the listing suggests that the upcoming A-series phone from Samsung will run on the latest Android 13 OS.

Moreover, the design of the phone has also been tipped. The Galaxy A34 5G could come with a frosted glass back with accented metallic rings around the triple camera module. It is said to feature an FHD+ Fullscreen display with a 1080 X 2340-pixel resolution. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone could get a top-notch housing front camera. The phone is also expected to have minimal bezels and a slight chin. The volume rockers and power buttons will reportedly be placed on the right edge.

The Galaxy A34 is expected to arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33, which was launched in India in March 2022. The Samsung Galaxy A33 is priced at Rs. 28,499 in India. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

