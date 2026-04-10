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Samsung Galaxy A06, A56, F17 Prices Tipped to Increase in India From April 10

The alleged price hike appears to affect select storage variants of the existing Galaxy A and Galaxy F series models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 April 2026 09:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy A06, A56, F17 Prices Tipped to Increase in India From April 10

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Price hike may start from April 10 affecting budget, mid-range models
  • Galaxy A06 may receive a Rs. 1,000 price hike, reaching price of 13,499
  • Galaxy F17 is tipped for a flat Rs. 1,000 price hike across all variants
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Samsung is said to be revising the prices of several Galaxy A- and F-series smartphones in India yet again. According to details shared by a tipster, the alleged price hike is expected to come into effect from April 10 and could impact a range of budget and mid-range models, including the Galaxy A06, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy F17. While Samsung has yet to officially announce any change in prices, the revised pricing is tipped to apply across multiple variants of select Galaxy models.

Samsung Galaxy A, F Series Price Hike Tipped

According to a leaked ‘Product Price Revision' document shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Samsung is planning to revise the MOP (Market Operating Price) of select entry-level and mid-range models in India, including the Galaxy A06, Galaxy A07, Galaxy A17, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and the Galaxy F17.

If the leak turns out to be accurate, then the Samsung Galaxy A06 may receive a Rs. 1,000 price hike, taking its price to Rs. 13,499. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A07 could see a slightly higher increase of Rs. 1,250, which may push its price to Rs. 10,999.

In the mid-range segment, the Galaxy A17 is expected to see a price increase in the range of Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500, with the top variant reportedly going up to Rs. 27,999. The handset, notably, was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The tipster mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy A36 could witness a more substantial hike between Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 3,000. Its prices could go up to Rs. 43,499 depending on the configuration. For context, the handset's launch price was set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations were priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

The Galaxy A56, which sits higher in Samsung's mid-range lineup, is tipped to receive the biggest increase, ranging between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,500. This could take its price up to Rs. 52,499 for higher-end variants. A price revision for the Galaxy F17 is on the cards, too. The tipster claims it may receive a flat Rs. 1,000 price hike across all variants. However, the exact revised pricing for each configuration has yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A17, Samsung Galaxy A06, Samsung Galaxy A07, Samsung Galaxy F17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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