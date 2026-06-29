Samsung's long-rumoured rollable smartphone has surfaced in a fresh report that points to progress in the company's development efforts. A recent report claims Samsung is moving closer to commercialising the device after years of showcasing prototype display technologies at trade events. The report also sheds light on its possible launch timeline and display specifications. It further suggests where the handset could fit within Samsung's smartphone lineup and indicates that the company may already be considering a second rollable model.

Samsung Tipped to Bring 10-Inch Rollable Smartphone to Market in 2028

South Korean publication Maeil Business reports that Samsung Display has stepped up work on rollable display technology, aiming to bring its first commercial rollable smartphone to market in the first half of 2028. The report claims the device is currently being developed as Samsung's next major display innovation.

As per the report, the rollable handset is expected to unfold into a 10-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The expanded screen is also tipped to offer a pixel density of about 440ppi. While the final branding has not been confirmed, the smartphone is currently rumoured to launch as the Galaxy Z Slide. Samsung is also reportedly planning a second rollable smartphone that could arrive in 2030.

The report links the rumoured project to increasing competition in the foldable smartphone market. Data from market research firm Omdia shows Samsung's share of the foldable display panel segment fell from 41.8 percent during the fourth quarter of 2025 to 27 percent in the first quarter of 2026. The report suggests Samsung is considering rollable devices as a way to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone segment.

The report adds that rollable displays present engineering challenges that differ from foldable panels. The screen and its internal mechanism must continue operating reliably through repeated expansion and retraction while maintaining a thin profile suitable for a smartphone.

Samsung has showcased several display concepts using related technologies over the past few years. During CES 2023, the company introduced the Flex Hybrid concept, which combined folding and sliding functions in a single display. At SID Display Week later the same year, Samsung also demonstrated the Rollable Flex prototype. That prototype expanded from 49mm to more than 254mm, highlighting the company's progress in variable-size display technology.

Samsung has not announced plans for a commercial rollable smartphone. However, if the report proves accurate, the company's first rollable handset could arrive in 2028 with a screen that expands from a standard smartphone size to a tablet-like display for tasks such as video playback and multitasking.