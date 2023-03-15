Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F14 Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy F14 could go on sale in India as early as next week.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2023 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F13 (above) is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 is tipped to include Exynos 1330 chipset
  • The phone doesn’t appear to sport a camera bump
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 could pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F14 launch could be imminent as its renders have surfaced online. The latest Galaxy F-series smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is expected to go official in India next week. The leaked renders show the Galaxy F14 in green and purple colour options. It is seen with curved edges and appears to have a dual rear camera unit. The new Samsung Galaxy F14 will succeed the Galaxy F13 that launched last year. It is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset and could carry a massive 6,000mAh battery.

A report by 91Mobiles has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy F14. The renders show the handset in green and purple shades. However, Samsung is likely to unveil the device in multiple colourways. The images highlight the phone from its back and it appears to have curved edges. It is seen with a dual rear camera setup with two camera sensors aligned vertically alongside an LED flash. The new camera island design marks a shift from what was seen on Galaxy F13 and it resembles the design of the Galaxy S23 series. The power button and the volume rocker appear to be placed on the left spine.

Samsung Galaxy F14 pricing (expected)

The Galaxy F14 5G is rumoured to go official next week in India and could be priced at around Rs. 15,000. For comparison, the predecessor, Galaxy F13 was launched in India in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 12,999.

As per rumours, the purported Galaxy F14 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset. It could pack a large 6,000mAh battery as well. Other specifications of the handset could be an upgrade over the Galaxy F13, which was powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC. Other features include triple rear cameras, 15W fast charging support, up to 128GB of onboard storage, and 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F14, Samsung Galaxy F14 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F14 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F13
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy F14 Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options
