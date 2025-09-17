Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is unlikely to launch until early 2026, but leaks about the company's next flagship smartphone continue to surface online. New images give us a look at one of the cases for the upcoming phone, and it hints at a redesigned rear camera bar that houses a familiar quad-camera setup. The image suggests that Samsung might drop the separate circles layout seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. It is expected to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design (Expected)

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) posted pictures of a purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra case on X (formerly Twitter). The case, likely from a third-party manufacturer, features a transparent back with rubberised edges that could offer an improved grip.

The image also shows the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with thin bezels and a hole-punch display design. It appears to have more rounded corners when compared to its predecessor. The rear panel houses four cameras, similar to the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Ultra case pic.twitter.com/82XXdqTN4D — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 16, 2025

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases hint at a redesigned camera island, moving away from the separate circles layout used in past Galaxy Ultra models. Three sensors are vertically aligned in a separate housing, while a laser autofocus module and LED flash are placed alongside the oval-shaped camera unit. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right edge.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models in January next year. It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and 16GB RAM. Samsung could pack a 5,500mAh battery in the phone. It could retain 45W wired fast charging support like its predecessor.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a 6.9-inch display. It is tipped to boast a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor. It could use the next-generation ProVisual Engine and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.