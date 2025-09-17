Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Redesigned Camera Module Seen in Leaked Case Renders

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's alleged case shows three vertically aligned rear cameras in a separate housing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 13:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Redesigned Camera Module Seen in Leaked Case Renders

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra case renders suggest design changes for the firm's flagship model

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to have a new rear camera bar design
  • It is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could pack a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is unlikely to launch until early 2026, but leaks about the company's next flagship smartphone continue to surface online. New images give us a look at one of the cases for the upcoming phone, and it hints at a redesigned rear camera bar that houses a familiar quad-camera setup. The image suggests that Samsung might drop the separate circles layout seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery. It is expected to be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design (Expected)

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) posted pictures of a purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra case on X (formerly Twitter). The case, likely from a third-party manufacturer, features a transparent back with rubberised edges that could offer an improved grip.

The image also shows the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with thin bezels and a hole-punch display design. It appears to have more rounded corners when compared to its predecessor. The rear panel houses four cameras, similar to the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases hint at a redesigned camera island, moving away from the separate circles layout used in past Galaxy Ultra models. Three sensors are vertically aligned in a separate housing, while a laser autofocus module and LED flash are placed alongside the oval-shaped camera unit. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right edge.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models in January next year. It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and 16GB RAM. Samsung could pack a 5,500mAh battery in the phone. It could retain 45W wired fast charging support like its predecessor.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a 6.9-inch display. It is tipped to boast a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor. It could use the next-generation ProVisual Engine and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Plans Stricter Protections for Teens, Expands Privacy for Adult Users
Palworld to Exit Early Access, Get Version 1.0 Release in 2026, Pocketpair Announces

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Redesigned Camera Module Seen in Leaked Case Renders
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Tab A11+ Design, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Variant Out of Stock in the US, India: Report
  3. These New AI Features Are Coming to Your Updated iPhone, iPad and Mac
  4. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  5. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  6. YouTube Announces New AI Tools for Shorts Creators, Podcasters, Live Streamers
  7. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  8. Early Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories Revealed Ahead of Amazon Sale
  9. Xiaomi 17 Pro Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Rear Display, Cameras
  10. Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Palworld to Exit Early Access, Get Version 1.0 Release in 2026, Pocketpair Announces
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Redesigned Camera Module Seen in Leaked Case Renders
  3. Google Search App for Windows Launched With Spotlight-Like Features
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Listed Ahead of Sale
  5. YouTube Announces New AI-Powered Tools for Shorts Creators, Podcasters at Made on YouTube Event
  6. Xiaomi 17 Pro Design Teased Again as Smartphone Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  7. Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing; Likely to Feature 6,790mAh Battery, 6.72-Inch Display
  8. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Croma, Ingram Micro India, and Vijay Sales
  9. Vivo V60e Price and Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of India Launch
  10. OpenAI Plans Stricter Protections for Teens, Expands Privacy for Adult Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »