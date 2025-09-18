Samsung announced the global rollout of One UI 8 earlier this week, and the Galaxy S25 series is the first of the company's smartphones to receive the Android 16-based update. Shortly after the official announcement, Samsung Galaxy S25 series users in India started reporting the arrival of the Android 16-based update. Latest social media posts indicate that the update also includes the September security patch. The update, which comes around 4GB in size, brings several AI-powered features like Call Captions and improvements to Now Brief.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series One UI 8 Update Arrives With September Security Patch

Users on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) are reporting that Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 8 update for Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India. The One UI 8 update is said to come with the firmware versions S938BXXU5BY13, S938BOXM5BY13 and S938BXXU5BY13.

The One UI 8 update is currently rolling out to users on the beta channel and is expected to roll out to all users in the country soon. It is based on Android 16 and comes with the latest September 2025 security patch. The screenshots of the update show that the update is 4188.04MB in size, as per user reports.

The update brings improvement to Galaxy AI features. It introduces the call captions feature, which instantly converts voices into text during calls. It also offers improved Portrait Studio and adds personalised daily updates, including traffic, important reminders and Samsung Moments to Now briefs. There could be a fix for several known issues.

How to Download and Install the One UI 8 Update on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Eligible Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets in India will receive the One UI 8 automatically. Interested users can look for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are advised to install the update while connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network and charge the handset during the process.

Samsung has begun seeding One UI 8 this week, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. The update is confirmed to roll out to one-year-old flagships later this year, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 FE.

The company's latest models, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, are launched with pre-installed One UI 8.