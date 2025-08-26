Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G are expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 26 August 2025 16:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G will likely be rebranded versions of the Galaxy A17 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G may sport a 6.7-inch 90Hz full HD+ AMOLED display
  • The Galaxy F17 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
  • They may get 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, 13-megapixel selfie shooters
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G have appeared on a popular benchmarking site, ahead of their anticipated launch. It has suggested the chipset, RAM and operating system details of the upcoming smartphones. The Galaxy M17 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. The purported handsets could make their debut soon, as rebranded versions of the Galaxy A17 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year. It is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, bearing the model number Samsung SM-E176B, has been listed on Geekbench. The phone will feature an octa core chipset, with 2GHz efficiency cores, and two 2.40GHz performance cores. It scored 975 and 2,242 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. 

The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G indicates that the handset will be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC. It will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (SM-M176B) has also appeared on Geekbench. It scored 762 and 1,596 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The handset has the same chipset, RAM and OS specifications as the Galaxy F17 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G are expected to share similar features as the Galaxy A17 5G. They are expected to feature a 6.7-inch 90Hz full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The handsets may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. They could have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  2. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  5. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Get This Feature That Android Users Already Have
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  3. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  4. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  5. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  6. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  7. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  8. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  9. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
  10. Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Movie Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »