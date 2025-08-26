Samsung Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G have appeared on a popular benchmarking site, ahead of their anticipated launch. It has suggested the chipset, RAM and operating system details of the upcoming smartphones. The Galaxy M17 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console. The purported handsets could make their debut soon, as rebranded versions of the Galaxy A17 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year. It is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, bearing the model number Samsung SM-E176B, has been listed on Geekbench. The phone will feature an octa core chipset, with 2GHz efficiency cores, and two 2.40GHz performance cores. It scored 975 and 2,242 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Geekbench listing of the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G indicates that the handset will be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC. It will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (SM-M176B) has also appeared on Geekbench. It scored 762 and 1,596 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The handset has the same chipset, RAM and OS specifications as the Galaxy F17 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G are expected to share similar features as the Galaxy A17 5G. They are expected to feature a 6.7-inch 90Hz full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The handsets may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. They could have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.