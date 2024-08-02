Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early next year. Leaks and rumours have swirled around for some time now, with suggestions that the smartphones may get an asymmetrical design and upgrades in terms of camera and other specifications. During a recent earnings call, a Samsung official talked about the Galaxy S25 series, hinting at its possible upgrades while also highlighting the Galaxy S24 as the “world's first AI phone”.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Upgrades

During Samsung Electronics' earnings call for the second quarter of 2024, Daniel Araujo, Corporate Vice President of its Mobile eXperience (MX) division, talked about the company's upcoming flagship smartphone lineup – the Galaxy S25 series. It will feature “top-of-the-line upgrades” in terms of camera and display at launch, as per the official.

“And we're also preparing industry-best APs [application processors] and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience”, Araujo added.

In recent months, reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is expected to be its flagship product, might get two new image sensors, improving the capabilities of the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras. The existing ultra-wide sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is speculated to be replaced by a “new version of the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor”, while its resolution could also be bumped up to 50-megapixel. The telephoto lens is also said to get a new “1/3-inch ISOCELL sensor” which may be slightly larger than the existing one.

The official also highlighted that Samsung is expanding Galaxy AI – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services – beyond smartphones to include ecosystem devices such as smartwatches, TWS earbuds, Galaxy Ring, tablets, and Galaxy Book laptops. It will also be integrated at the software level in the operating system (OS), apps and more.

During the same call, Samsung confirmed the existence of its upcoming proprietary mobile chipset – the Exynos 2500. It will be developed by Samsung System's large-scale integration (LSI) division and the company aims to ensure a stable supply of it for its “flagship products”. While Samsung did not name the devices, the Galaxy S25 series is tipped to be one of the smartphones powered by this chipset, albeit in select regions.