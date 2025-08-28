The months of July and August were packed with smartphone launches, and September is shaping up to be just as busy. Several smartphones from brands such as Apple, Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung are expected to make their debut. While some will be limited to global markets, others will also be launched in India. The most notable introduction this month is the iPhone 17 series, which could comprise four models, including a new iPhone 17 Air. Apart from this, Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy F17 5G, and Galaxy M17 5G. Handsets from Lava, Motorola, and Realme are also anticipated to debut.

Therefore, it might be prudent to wait a little if you are considering a new smartphone purchase. Here is our list of upcoming smartphones for September 2025 to present a clearer picture of what's to come.

Motorola Razr 60 Brilliant Collection

Launch Date in India - September 1

Motorola recently introduced a Swarovski crystal-studded version of the Razr 60 in the global markets, and the clamshell foldable smartphone is now set to be launched in India. However, it is only a cosmetic refresh, and the handset's internals remain unchanged.

The special variant of the Motorola Razr 60, as part of the company's Brilliant Collection, is confirmed to be available in a Pantone Ice Melt colourway with embellished Swarovski crystals.

iPhone 17 Series

Launch Date in India - September 9

Apple has announced its “Awe Dropping” event, where it will take the wraps off its latest iPhone lineup, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 17 series. The Cupertino-based tech giant is speculated to refresh its lineup with the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air, which is believed to replace the existing Plus model. It is rumoured to be the thinnest and lightest iPhone model to date.

iPhone 17 Air could debut with a single 48-megapixel camera

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @zellzoi

All of the handsets in the iPhone 17 lineup are expected to arrive with upgrades in terms of camera, battery, chipset, and more. The Pro models could also benefit from a reverse wireless charging feature. However, that might come at a cost as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are tipped to get more expensive than last year.

Oppo F31 Series

Launch Date in India - September 12–14 (Expected)

The upcoming Oppo F31 lineup is expected to comprise three models: the Oppo F31, the Oppo F31 Pro, and the Oppo F31 Pro+. The Oppo F31 and Oppo F31 Pro are expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Dimensity 7300 chipsets, respectively. Both handsets are also reported to be equipped with 7,000mAh batteries, with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ first look. ✅



F31 Pro+ specifications

📱 Flat display

🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor

🔋 7000mAh battery

- 12GB+256GB



Oppo F31 specifications

🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 6300

🔋 7000 mAh battery

⚡ 80 watt charging



Oppo F31 Pro… pic.twitter.com/LW0Aa4OPGB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 24, 2025

Reports also suggest that neither the Oppo F31 nor the Oppo F31 Pro will have any major camera and chipset upgrades over the F29 series. Only iterative changes in terms of durability are tipped.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Launch Date in India - September 19 (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is anticipated to arrive as the latest addition to Samsung's ‘Fan Edition' lineup. The handset is expected to ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. According to reports, it could be powered by a 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Listings suggest that the purported handset will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 382ppi pixel density.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

For optics, it will sport a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G

Launch Date in India - September (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G are expected to be launched soon. Both handsets were recently spotted on a benchmarking platform. They are rumoured to share similar features to the Galaxy A17 5G.

As per reports, both the Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G could sport 6.7-inch 90Hz full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED displays. For optics, they might come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. Samsung is expected to equip both devices with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 25W wired fast charging. Apart from this, the Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy M17 5G may feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

Expected Smartphone Launches in September 2025

iPhone 17 Series

Oppo F31 Series

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Motorola Edge 60 Neo

Motorola Swarovski

Realme 15T

Lava Agni 4

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M07

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series

We will keep updating this list to include more upcoming smartphones that are likely to launch in September (once they are confirmed).