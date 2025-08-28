Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected

Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected

Customers will receive a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) credit when they reserve the “latest qualifying” Galaxy Tab device.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2025 08:57 IST
Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected

Photo Credit: Samsung

It will be the company's third hardware launch event of the year

Highlights
  • The Samsung event will showcase new AI-powered Galaxy tablets
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is also expected to debut at the event
  • Buyers may save up to $950 with trade-ins and storage upgrades
Advertisement

Samsung dropped a surprise announcement on Wednesday in the form of a new Galaxy event, set to take place in the first week of September. The South Korean tech conglomerate has teased the launch of new premium artificial intelligence (AI) tablets and the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family. As per recent rumours, these are likely references to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Date, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy event will be held on September 4 at 5:30 am ET (3:00 pm IST), the company has announced in a newsroom post. It will not be an in-person event but held virtually, where the company will showcase a “more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices”.

You will be able to stream it live on the Samsung website and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch it through the video player embedded below.

As per the company, customers will receive a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) credit when they reserve the “latest qualifying” Galaxy Tab device via Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app. The reserve credit can be applied to additional product purchases such as select Galaxy phones, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch or accessories, and not the reserved device itself.

Apart from this, they will be able to enjoy up to $950 (roughly Rs. 83,000) in additional savings when purchasing the newest Galaxy tablet. This includes instant trade-in credit, free storage upgrade, and more.

Notably, the company will also hold a press conference and exhibition booths at IFA Berlin 2025, which kicks off on September 5.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Expected Launches

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to be introduced at the event. This year's lineup is rumoured to include two models — the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. However, there will be no Plus variant, as per reports. Both of the tablets are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to arrive as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series. As per leaks, it could sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 382ppi pixel density. The handset may be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It could ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.

For optics, the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to sport a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It may pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging support.

We can expect more details to be revealed at the Galaxy event on September 4. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Event, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
BYDFi Signs Multi-Year Crypto Partnership With Newcastle United
Apple AirTag 2 Reportedly Set to Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series Next Month: Everything We Know

Related Stories

Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  2. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  3. Realme Unveils 15,000mAh Battery Phone, Chill Fan Phone Concepts
  4. HP OmniBook 3 Review: A Smart Pick for Everyday Use
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  6. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  7. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
  8. Vivo V60 Review: Get it for the Cameras
  9. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Debut Date Confirmed: These Phones Will be Updated First
  10. Samsung Galaxy M07 4G Key Specifications Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirTag 2 Reportedly Set to Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series Next Month: Everything We Know
  2. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Event Next Month; Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 Series Expected
  3. New Analysis of 1977 Wow! Signal Reveals Stronger Cosmic Mystery
  4. Astronomers Capture Sharpest-Ever Solar Flare Images with NSF’s DKIST Telescope
  5. James Webb Detects Carbon Dioxide–Dominated Coma in Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
  6. Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Alice in Borderland Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  9. BYDFi Signs Multi-Year Crypto Partnership With Newcastle United
  10. Beatoven.ai Unveils Maestro AI Music Generation Model, Announces Revenue-Sharing for Artists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »