Samsung dropped a surprise announcement on Wednesday in the form of a new Galaxy event, set to take place in the first week of September. The South Korean tech conglomerate has teased the launch of new premium artificial intelligence (AI) tablets and the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family. As per recent rumours, these are likely references to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy event will be held on September 4 at 5:30 am ET (3:00 pm IST), the company has announced in a newsroom post. It will not be an in-person event but held virtually, where the company will showcase a “more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices”.

You will be able to stream it live on the Samsung website and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch it through the video player embedded below.

As per the company, customers will receive a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) credit when they reserve the “latest qualifying” Galaxy Tab device via Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app. The reserve credit can be applied to additional product purchases such as select Galaxy phones, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch or accessories, and not the reserved device itself.

Apart from this, they will be able to enjoy up to $950 (roughly Rs. 83,000) in additional savings when purchasing the newest Galaxy tablet. This includes instant trade-in credit, free storage upgrade, and more.

Notably, the company will also hold a press conference and exhibition booths at IFA Berlin 2025, which kicks off on September 5.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Expected Launches

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected to be introduced at the event. This year's lineup is rumoured to include two models — the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. However, there will be no Plus variant, as per reports. Both of the tablets are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to arrive as the latest addition to the Galaxy S25 series. As per leaks, it could sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 382ppi pixel density. The handset may be powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It could ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.

For optics, the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to sport a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It may pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging support.

We can expect more details to be revealed at the Galaxy event on September 4. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event.