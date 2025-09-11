Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 11 September 2025 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G comes in Neo Black and Violet Pop shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F17 5G supports Google Gemini and Circle to Search
  • The handset will get six years of OS and security updates
  • The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G measures 7.5mm in thickness
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G has been introduced in India. The smartphone is backed by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. It comes with a 7.5mm thin profile, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display protection. The phone is equipped with several Galaxy AI features and supports Google Gemini and Circle to Search. It comes with similar features to the Galaxy A17 5G, which was unveiled in the country in August.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The phone is sold in Neo Black and Violet Pop colourways in the country via the Samsung India website, Flipkart and select retail stores.

Buyers can avail of Rs. 500 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and UPI transactions, the company revealed in a press release. They can also enjoy no-cost EMI benefits up to six months on the purchase of the Galaxy F17 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well. The smartphone is backed by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and  128GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy F17 5G runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. It will receive six years of major OS upgrades as well as six years of security updates. The handset is equipped with AI features like Google's Gemini and Circle to Search. It supports Samsung's Tap & Pay feature with Samsung Wallet as well.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, it has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. 

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, OTG and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For protection against dust and splash ingress, the handset arrives with an IP54 rating. It measures 164.4×77.9×7.5mm in size and weighs 192g.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1330
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
