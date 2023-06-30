Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Relaunch in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE currently starts in India at Rs. 32,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2023 11:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Relaunch in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is offered in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE received Android 13-based One UI 5 update in 2022
  • The 2021 model of the phone is powered by an in-house 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly relaunch in India with a an older Snapdragon flagship SoC. The company is also tipped to unveil the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition soon. Previously, there were multiple speculations regarding whether Samsung will skip the S23 FE as they did with the S22 version, but later reports suggested that since the chip shortage, which influenced their decision in 2022 is moderately under control, the Galaxy S23 FE model will most likely see the light of day. The 2021 model of the Galaxy S21 FE is powered by an in-house 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset. The leak also suggests the likely price of the relaunched handset.

According to a Sammobile report, citing a tweet by Twitter user Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33), Samsung will relaunch the Galaxy S21 FE model in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC in July. This model is expected to be priced at around Rs. 40,000. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) also backed up the leaked information and added that the South Korean tech giant is said to have been training its offline executives in India on the purported variant of the model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India, availability

At launch, the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was marked at Rs. 54,999, while the 256GB option was listed at Rs. 58,999. Presently, the model is priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Galaxy S21 FE is offered in four colour variants - Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, features

Sporting a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The dual nano SIM-supported phone received the Android 13-based One UI 5 update in December 2022.

This handset launched in 2021 with an in-house 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The new leak suggests that the 2023 relaunched model of the Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S21 FE includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, another 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The front camera housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy S21 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast wired, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. Weighing 177 grams, the handset measures 155.70mm x 74.50mm x 7.90mm in size.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Relaunch in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: All Details
