Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023, Ahead of New Galaxy Z Foldable Series Release

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was expected to launch in Q4 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 May 2023 13:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023, Ahead of New Galaxy Z Foldable Series Release

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (pictured) was released in January 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE
  • Samsung is believed to have scrapped the S22 FE owing to a chip shortage
  • Galaxy S23 FE is likely to come with the most popular S23 series features

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has made the headlines frequently over the past few months. Reports alternating between the possible launch of the handset and its production being completely scrapped by the South Korean tech giant have surfaced at different times. Expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the cancellation rumours of the phone were centred around the company following suit from last year, which did not see the release of a Galaxy S22 Fan Edition model. Some believed that the chip shortage issue forced Samsung to deviate from the usual launch plans back in 2022. Now, a tipster suggests that the launch may happen sooner than was previously expected.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) shared in a tweet that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 FE in certain regions, way before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, likely within the third quarter of the year. The leak adds that the model could be released by July or August. Earlier reports suggested that the phone will launch alongside the company's upcoming foldable smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2023 in a second Galaxy Unpacked event.

The tipster, however, suggests that this decision to prepone the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is prompted by the "sluggish sales" sales of the S-series models launched earlier this year. Samsung released the Galaxy S23 series that included the base Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. The Fan Edition version has been expected to launch with some of the most popular features of the series within a relatively budgeted price range compared to the high-end phones of the lineup, just like its predecessors.

Notably, most smartphone makers faced a fall in sales in the first quarter of the year, which affected companies like Apple and its chief assembler Foxconn as well. However, in India, Samsung managed to beat fellow Android rival Xiaomi in regard to year-on-year sales of higher-end handsets.

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 5G SoC, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone is also likely to be available in configurations of 6GB and 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The purported triple rear camera unit of the smartphone could sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
