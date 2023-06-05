Technology News

Android 14 Lock Screen Clock Designs, Customisation Options Spotted Ahead of Release

Android 14 will let you customise the colour and intensity of the lock screen clock.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 17:46 IST
Android 14 is expected to be released in August or September

Highlights
  • Android 14 will offer a range of lock screen clock designs
  • Users can also choose a specific colour theme for the lock screen clock
  • Android 14 will also offer a choice between a compact or "dynamic" clock

Android 14 is still a few months away from its anticipated release, but details about the next version of Google's operating system for smartphones continues to surface online. The upcoming version of Android is expected to feature small design tweaks and improvements, as well has enhancements for performance and privacy under the hood. A month after the company showed off lock screen clock customisation options on Android 14 at Google I/O, new custom clock designs as well as customisation options have surfaced online.

New lock screen clock customisation options for Android 14 have been shared by tipster Kamila Wojciechowska (via Esper's Mishaal Rahman). A series of lock screen clocks are shown in a screen recording showing a few options — for colour and size — when a specific clock face is selected. According to Rahman, the new lock screen customisation options should be available with Android 14 Beta 3, a month after they were revealed at Google I/O. 

According to details shared by Rahman, the Wallpaper and Style app on Android 14 will allow you to change the colour and intensity of the lock screen clock. This is because the option to set different wallpapers for the home screen and lock screen could lead to a discrepancy with the system-provided colour palette and the lock screen wallpaper colour.

Instead, the Wallpaper and Style app will let you select a different colour for the clock and adjust intensity, while a second tab will let you pick between Dynamic and Small size options for the clock. Selecting this option is the same as selecting the double-line clock settings located under Display > Lock screen in the Settings app.   

Last week, Rahman revealed that Android 14 could introduce a battery health monitoring feature that could help users see their phone's battery health and keep track of charge cycles. The next version of Android includes new application programming interfaces (APIs) that show details such as the health of the phone's battery, the manufacturing date, when it was first used, how many charging cycles have been completed, and the charging policy.

On the latest Android beta version, two APIs that track battery charging status and the number of battery charge cycles (charge and discharge) are public, allowing third party apps to access this information, while details like charging policy and health state are only accessible to privileged system apps. It is currently unclear whether these features will be accessible to users when Android 14 is rolled out to eligible Pixel smartphones later this year.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Android 14, Customisation, Android 14 Features, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
