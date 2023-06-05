Android 14 is still a few months away from its anticipated release, but details about the next version of Google's operating system for smartphones continues to surface online. The upcoming version of Android is expected to feature small design tweaks and improvements, as well has enhancements for performance and privacy under the hood. A month after the company showed off lock screen clock customisation options on Android 14 at Google I/O, new custom clock designs as well as customisation options have surfaced online.

New lock screen clock customisation options for Android 14 have been shared by tipster Kamila Wojciechowska (via Esper's Mishaal Rahman). A series of lock screen clocks are shown in a screen recording showing a few options — for colour and size — when a specific clock face is selected. According to Rahman, the new lock screen customisation options should be available with Android 14 Beta 3, a month after they were revealed at Google I/O.

In Android 14 Beta 2, we only have access to a single lock screen clock design. But as Google announced at I/O, more clock options will be coming soon. You can see what they look like in this video: https://t.co/irZXpd7Lof — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 2, 2023

According to details shared by Rahman, the Wallpaper and Style app on Android 14 will allow you to change the colour and intensity of the lock screen clock. This is because the option to set different wallpapers for the home screen and lock screen could lead to a discrepancy with the system-provided colour palette and the lock screen wallpaper colour.

Instead, the Wallpaper and Style app will let you select a different colour for the clock and adjust intensity, while a second tab will let you pick between Dynamic and Small size options for the clock. Selecting this option is the same as selecting the double-line clock settings located under Display > Lock screen in the Settings app.

Last week, Rahman revealed that Android 14 could introduce a battery health monitoring feature that could help users see their phone's battery health and keep track of charge cycles. The next version of Android includes new application programming interfaces (APIs) that show details such as the health of the phone's battery, the manufacturing date, when it was first used, how many charging cycles have been completed, and the charging policy.

On the latest Android beta version, two APIs that track battery charging status and the number of battery charge cycles (charge and discharge) are public, allowing third party apps to access this information, while details like charging policy and health state are only accessible to privileged system apps. It is currently unclear whether these features will be accessible to users when Android 14 is rolled out to eligible Pixel smartphones later this year.

