DailyObject says the 20,000mAh variant can charge a smartphone three to four times.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: DailyObjects

The DailyObjects power bank is available for purchase in black and titanium colourways

Highlights
  • The power bank delivers 20W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • It comes in 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh, and 20,000mAh capacities
  • Features include a retractable stand, real-time display, and MagSafe
DailyObjects launched its latest power bank dubbed Loop for phones in India on Thursday. The direct-to-consumer (D2C) tech and lifestyle brand says Loop meets the global wireless charging standards courtesy of compatibility with the latest Qi2 certification. Alongside current iPhone models and future Android smartphones, the power bank can also wirelessly deliver power to other compatible ecosystem devices such as smartwatches or TWS earbuds with the help of a magnetic-locking mechanism.

DailyObjects Loop Price in India

DailyObjects Loop price in India starts at Rs. 3,999. The power bank is offered in three capacities — 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh, and 20,000mAh. The latter variants are priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,499, respectively.

It is available for purchase from the DailyObjects website in black and titanium colourways.

DailyObjects Loop Specifications

DailyObjects Loop supports the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) which was released in 2023. This is claimed to make it compatible with iPhone 12 and later models, and future-proofs it for Android smartphones adopting the technology. It can deliver a maximum output of 20W (wired) and 15W (wireless). DailyObject says the 20,000mAh variant can charge a smartphone three to four times.

Owing to the Qi2 certification, the power bank supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging which can charge an iPhone 16 to 25 percent in 22 minutes, as compared to power banks without Qi2 taking approximately 43 minutes to reach the same charge level. The power bank supports MagSafe and is compatible with the entire Apple ecosystem, as per the brand. This includes iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — all of them charged wirelessly.

For durability, it is built with aerospace-grade aluminium and weighs 242g. Select variants also come with a retractable stand for holding it upright. The power bank also comes with a small display which can be used to check the charge level and power delivery in real-time. Loop has a two-way USB Type-C port and supports a maximum input charge of 18W.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition With Marvel-Inspired Design, Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC Launched
DailyObjects Loop Power Bank With Qi2 Certification, 15W Wireless Charging Launched in India
