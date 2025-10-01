Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Feature 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was recently tipped to be powered by an Exynos 2600 SoC in select regions.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 15:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Reportedly Feature 2nm Exynos 2600 SoC; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 model (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro could replace the standard model
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch early next year
  • The Exynos 2600 SoC could be built on a 2nm process
Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which is widely believed to debut globally next year, could include the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Pro is said to replace the standard model next year. Specifications of the handset have been surfacing online for a while. Now, a report suggests that the smartphone could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC in select regions. The rumoured 2nm chipset is said to have entered mass production earlier than expected, too. On top of this, the camera specifications of the lineup have also leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Chipset, Cameras (Expected)

The Bell reports (translated from Korean) that Samsung's next-generation chipset, dubbed Exynos 2600, has entered the mass production phase. The rumoured chipset will reportedly arrive on the standard Galaxy S26 model, which is believed to be the Galaxy S26 Pro. It is said to be the first chipset to be built on a 2nm process. The report added that Exynos 2600 has entered mass production earlier than expected, and could move into the next production phase in late-October or early-November.

Samsung's rumoured Exynos 2600 SoC is said to offer 12 percent enhanced performance and 25 percent improvement in terms of efficiency over the Exynos 2500 chip because of the 2nm process. The South Korean and European models of the Galaxy S26 Pro could be powered by the above-mentioned chipset, while in other regions, it might feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

Moreover, the South Korean tech giant could be examining the performance stability of the fabrication process itself, which might be the reason behind the chip entering mass production earlier than anticipated, as per the publication.

On top of this, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), independent tech commentator Jason C. (@_TheJasonC) has shared the camera specifications of the entire Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup. The Galaxy S26 Pro might carry a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could feature a dual-rear camera unit, the same as its predecessor. The handset might be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Next year's Samsung flagship, the purported Galaxy S26 Ultra, might feature a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main camera on the back, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel lens with 3x optical zoom. The South Korean tech giant is said to “rely more” on software processing and “AI capabilities” to offer improved camera performance.

This comes shortly after the computer-aided design (CAD) render of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked online. The rumoured flagship handset appeared in a black colourway, along with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout, which might house the selfie camera. Although the design of the handset is shown to be similar, it might get a redesigned rear camera module, where three lenses might be placed inside a pill-shaped camera island.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
