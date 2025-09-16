Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro Charging Speed Listed on Certification Website

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Pro were spotted on the China 3C certification website, along with the standard Galaxy S26.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 September 2025 11:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in early 2026
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch early next year. The lineup could include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to be the South Korean tech giant's next flagship, which could succeed the January 2025-launched Galaxy S25 Ultra. Months before the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, three of the handsets have been spotted on a certification website in China, revealing the charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro Fast Charging Support (Expected)

Three Samsung phones have been spotted on China's 3C certification website with the model numbers SM-S9480, SM-S9470, and SM-S9420. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared that the listing belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro, and the standard Galaxy S26, respectively.

samsung galaxy 26 ultra pro 3c listing inline Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might support 45W fast charging
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

 

The listing reveals the charging speeds of the three rumoured Samsung Galaxy S-series phones. Rumoured to be next year's flagship Samsung handset, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might support 45W wired fast charging. If this is true, then the South Korean tech giant might not upgrade the wired charging speed over last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also supports 45W fast charging speed.

Moreover, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and the standard Galaxy S26 might support 25W wired fast charging. For context, the standard Galaxy S25, launched in January 2025, features 15W wired charging support.

A recent report revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro might pack a 4,175mAh rated battery, which the company could advertise as a 4,300mAh battery. On top of this, the Galaxy S26 Edge is said to feature a 4,078mAh rated battery, marking an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Edge's 3,900mAh battery.

Previous reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might not come with a higher-capacity battery this year either, featuring the same 5,000mAh battery as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The company has been equipping its flagship Galaxy S Ultra series handsets with the same capacity batteries since the launch of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung
Apple's AirPods Pro 3, Pro 2, and AirPods 4 Get Firmware Update With New iOS 26 Features

Comment
