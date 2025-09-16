Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch early next year. The lineup could include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to be the South Korean tech giant's next flagship, which could succeed the January 2025-launched Galaxy S25 Ultra. Months before the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, three of the handsets have been spotted on a certification website in China, revealing the charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro Fast Charging Support (Expected)

Three Samsung phones have been spotted on China's 3C certification website with the model numbers SM-S9480, SM-S9470, and SM-S9420. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared that the listing belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Pro, and the standard Galaxy S26, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might support 45W fast charging

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

The listing reveals the charging speeds of the three rumoured Samsung Galaxy S-series phones. Rumoured to be next year's flagship Samsung handset, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might support 45W wired fast charging. If this is true, then the South Korean tech giant might not upgrade the wired charging speed over last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also supports 45W fast charging speed.

Moreover, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro and the standard Galaxy S26 might support 25W wired fast charging. For context, the standard Galaxy S25, launched in January 2025, features 15W wired charging support.

A recent report revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro might pack a 4,175mAh rated battery, which the company could advertise as a 4,300mAh battery. On top of this, the Galaxy S26 Edge is said to feature a 4,078mAh rated battery, marking an upgrade over the Galaxy S25 Edge's 3,900mAh battery.

Previous reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might not come with a higher-capacity battery this year either, featuring the same 5,000mAh battery as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The company has been equipping its flagship Galaxy S Ultra series handsets with the same capacity batteries since the launch of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.