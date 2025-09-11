Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro — the anticipated successor to the company's Galaxy S25 model — is still a few months away. However, fresh leaks and rumours about the devices have been surfacing almost daily. Recently, a computer-aided design (CAD) render of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge was leaked, revealing the new iPhone 17 Pro-style camera module. Now, a new report has shared fresh CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro model. Notably, it is said to be the rebranded standard model of the S-series and the successor to the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines collaborated with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) to leak CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro. From previous leaks, the South Korean tech giant's upcoming flagship series will comprise the Galaxy S26 Pro, the Galaxy S26 Edge (replacing the Plus model), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro CAD render

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/OnLeaks

While the S26 Edge is rumoured to get a drastic camera module redesign, the renders indicate that the changes to the design of the Galaxy S26 Pro will be rather subtle. The new design shows a raised pill-shaped camera module which houses the three lenses. This is different from Galaxy S25's module-less design, where the cameras were surrounded by metallic rings.

However, just like last year, the lenses continue to protrude and carry the rings. Everything else, including the LED flash, the power and volume buttons, and the front camera placement, is similar to its predecessor.

Alongside the render, the publication also leaked some key specifications of the smartphone. As per the report, the Galaxy S26 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch display, making it slightly larger than last year's 6.2-inch screen.

It is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, but it might also get a new Exynos chip in some markets. Additionally, the ultrawide camera of the device is rumoured to be upgraded from last generation's 12-megapixel to a massive 50-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro could reportedly boost the memory of the smartphone from 12GB to 16GB. The report claims that the company could take this decision due to the demanding Galaxy AI features. The handset is also said to be backed by a 4,300mAh battery, which, if true, would be an improvement over last year's 4,000mAh battery.