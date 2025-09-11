Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Design Renders Reveal Pill-Shaped Camera Island, Blue Colourway

New CAD renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro model have surfaced online.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 10:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Design Renders Reveal Pill-Shaped Camera Island, Blue Colourway

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is speculated to feature a 6.3-inch display
  • The ‘Pro’ moniker is said to be a rebranding of the S-series base model
  • It is rumoured to feature a 4,300mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro — the anticipated successor to the company's Galaxy S25 model — is still a few months away. However, fresh leaks and rumours about the devices have been surfacing almost daily. Recently, a computer-aided design (CAD) render of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge was leaked, revealing the new iPhone 17 Pro-style camera module. Now, a new report has shared fresh CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro model. Notably, it is said to be the rebranded standard model of the S-series and the successor to the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines collaborated with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) to leak CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro. From previous leaks, the South Korean tech giant's upcoming flagship series will comprise the Galaxy S26 Pro, the Galaxy S26 Edge (replacing the Plus model), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

samsung galaxy s26 pro render onleaks Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro render

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro CAD render
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/OnLeaks

 

While the S26 Edge is rumoured to get a drastic camera module redesign, the renders indicate that the changes to the design of the Galaxy S26 Pro will be rather subtle. The new design shows a raised pill-shaped camera module which houses the three lenses. This is different from Galaxy S25's module-less design, where the cameras were surrounded by metallic rings.

However, just like last year, the lenses continue to protrude and carry the rings. Everything else, including the LED flash, the power and volume buttons, and the front camera placement, is similar to its predecessor.

Alongside the render, the publication also leaked some key specifications of the smartphone. As per the report, the Galaxy S26 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch display, making it slightly larger than last year's 6.2-inch screen.

It is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, but it might also get a new Exynos chip in some markets. Additionally, the ultrawide camera of the device is rumoured to be upgraded from last generation's 12-megapixel to a massive 50-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro could reportedly boost the memory of the smartphone from 12GB to 16GB. The report claims that the company could take this decision due to the demanding Galaxy AI features. The handset is also said to be backed by a 4,300mAh battery, which, if true, would be an improvement over last year's 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro renders, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro design, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro specifications
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Updates Gemini App’s Prompt Bar With an Open-Box Design

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Design Renders Reveal Pill-Shaped Camera Island, Blue Colourway
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price: US vs UAE vs India - Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 With Android 16 Will Roll Out to Eligible Phones Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Pill-Shaped Camera Island
  4. Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 16 Key Specifications Including 7,000mAh Battery, 120Hz LTPO OLED Display Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  2. Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch on September 13
  3. Xiaomi Opens HyperOS 3 Global Beta Programme to All Users: Here's How to Sign Up
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Design Renders Reveal Pill-Shaped Camera Island, Blue Colourway
  5. Google Updates Gemini App’s Prompt Bar With an Open-Box Design
  6. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Uncovers One of the Youngest Known Blue Straggler–White Dwarf Systems
  7. NASA Detects Strange Gamma-Ray Burst That Defies 50 Years of Expectations
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Spots Turtle-Shaped Rock in Mars’ Jezero Crater
  9. Scientists Say Missions to Interstellar Comets Like 3I/ATLAS Are Feasible With Existing Tech
  10. InSight Mission Uncovers Chaotic Structure Locked Inside Mars’ Interior
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »