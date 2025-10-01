Samsung's tri-folding smartphone is reportedly set to debut before the end of this year. While Samsung remains tightlipped about its arrival, a new report suggests that the launch could take place during an upcoming global summit. Likely to be named Galaxy Z TriFold, the much-awaited handset is expected to feature a G-style inward folding design and a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded. The Samsung tri-fold smartphone was previously teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in January. The rollout of the device could be limited to China and South Korea.

South Korea based news agency Yonhap, citing unnamed industry sources, reports (in Korean) that Samsung will release its first tri-fold smartphone during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The event is scheduled to be held in Gyeongju, in South Korea, from October 31 to November 1. Samsung will reportedly unveil the tri-folding smartphone at an exhibition during the summit.

Samsung's tri-fold smartphone is expected to mark an evolution from the company's existing book style foldable Galaxy Z series smartphones. The upcoming device is likely to have a G-style design language that folds in three sections.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: What We Know So Far

In the fully unfolded state, the Galaxy Z TriFold may offer a tablet-like experience. The availability of the new phone could be limited to South Korea and China, and initial production could be limited to around 50,000 units.

The purported Galaxy Z TriFold is rumoured to boast a 9.96-inch screen in the fully unfolded form and a 6.54-inch display in the folded state. It is tipped to feature a silicon-carbon battery. It could pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood and pack a triple camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is likely to ship with Android 16 with One UI 8 skin on top.

Samsung, which pioneered the foldable market in 2019, teased its inaugural tri-fold smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January this year. The tri-fold could be Samsung's next big leap to stay ahead in the segment. At present, Huawei is the only OEM offering tri-fold smartphones to customers, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design and Mate XTs.