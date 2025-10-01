Technology News
Vivo V60e India Launch Date Announced: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V60e will be the latest addition to the Vivo V60 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 14:33 IST
Vivo V60e India Launch Date Announced: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V60e will be offered in two colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo V60e will feature a dual-rear camera unit
  • Vivo V60e price in India recently leaked
  • The phone will be available in two colourways
Vivo V60e is set to launch in India next week, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. The upcoming handset is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel portrait camera. The company has already announced that the phone will be offered in two distinct colourways, while sporting a “sleek form factor”. It will also support a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Vivo V60e will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo V60e India Launch Scheduled For October

According to a press release, the upcoming Vivo V60e will be unveiled in India on October 7, as the latest addition to the Vivo V60 series. The company has been teasing the specifications of the phone for a while. The handset is confirmed to carry a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter with OIS, and 30x zoom and 85mm portrait imaging capabilities.

It will also feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens on the back, along with an Aura Light, which can also act as the LED flash. On the front, the Vivo V60e will offer a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a 92-degree field of view. The handset will be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colourways.

The company claims that the smartphone will be IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It will also sport a quad-curved display with thin bezels and Diamond Shield Glass. The Vivo V60e will run on Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15. The company has promised three Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the phone.

Vivo has also confirmed that the Vivo V60e will support a suite of AI features like AI Captions and Gemini. It will also launch in India with AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and Image Expander features. It will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V60e Price in India (Expected)

As per a recent report, the Vivo V60e will be priced in India at Rs. 28,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will cost Rs. 30,999 in the country.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, which could feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, might be priced in India at Rs. 31,999. As previously mentioned, the company has confirmed that the Vivo V60e will be offered in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Bitcoin Holds Firm as Crypto Traders Look to Seasonal ‘Uptober’ Rally

