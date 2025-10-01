Realme 15x 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The phone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. It is currently available via the company's website and other e-commerce platforms in three colourways and storage options. The new Realme 15x 5G measures 8.28mm in thickness, while weighing about 212g. It runs on an Android 15-based operating system. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC 2 GPU. The company says that the new Realme 15x 5G has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme 15x 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme 15x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, the company announced in a press release. You can also purchase 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants that cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.

Customers can choose between a Rs. 1,000 discount on UPI, credit, and debit card transactions, or a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus with six months interest-free EMI. The Realme 15x 5G is currently available in India via the company's website and Flipkart in Aqua Blue, Marine Blue, and Maroon Red colourways.

Realme 15x 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 15x 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone, which runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 user interface. It sports a 6.8-inch Sunlight Display with HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 256ppi pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The screen also features an eye protection mode, a sleep mode, screen refresh rate switching, and screen colour temperature adjustment.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, built on a 6nm process, claimed to deliver a 2.4GHz peak clock speed. The handset also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD. The Realme 15x 5G also supports a 400 percent Ultra Volume audio, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and AI Outdoor Mode.

For optics, the Realme 15x 5G carries a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 AI shooter with f/1.8 aperture and 5P lens. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50D40 selfie camera. The handset supports 1080p and 720p video recording with dual-view video, slow-motion, time-lapse, underwater mode, and cinematic shooting.

The Realme 15x 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 60W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an E-compass, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. The handset has been IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 77.93×166.07×8.28mm in dimensions and weighs about 212g.