Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Manufacturer

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch as the company's next flagship in January 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 19:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Black Colourway Leaked via Case Manufacturer

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to debut in 2026
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders recently surfaced online
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to launch in January 2026 as the successor to this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recently, the computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset had leaked online, revealing the design of the upcoming flagship. Now, a supposed real-life image of the handset has leaked, showing its rear design. The key specifications of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been surfacing online for months, hinting at what it might offer. It is believed to be powered by a custom Snapdragon chipset, paired with the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Tarun Vats shared an image from an unnamed case maker, that shows the design of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The image shows the phone with a quad-rear camera setup, with three of the four lenses placed inside a pill-shaped camera island. The volume controls and power button appear on the right side of the rumoured flagship handset. It is shown with a flat rear panel and a flat metal frame.

This is in line with the recently leaked CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It suggests that the South Korean tech giant could redesign the rear camera of its next flagship, as its supposed predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, has discrete camera lenses.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with M14 materials, and it is also said to offer support for a new privacy screen feature. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage options.

It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery. It might support 60W wired fast charging, too. However, in select regions, the smartphone will reportedly be equipped with an Exynos 2600 SoC.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main camera on the back with an f/1.4 aperture, a 50-megapixel periscope lens with an f/2.9 aperture and 5x zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom. It could measure about 7.9mm in thickness.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Meta Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Arm to Help Scale Future Meta AI Features and Models

