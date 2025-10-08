Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in early 2026 as the successor to this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recently, the alleged computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset had surfaced online, suggesting the design it might offer. Now, the key specifications of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked. The phone is said to ship with several improvements over its predecessor in terms of data transfer speeds and thermals. Previous reports indicate that it might also support a new “Privacy Display” or “Private Display” feature, too. The handset is widely believed to be equipped with the recently launched Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Key Specifications, Features (Expected)

X (formerly Twitter) user Anthony (@TheGalox_) leaked various specifications of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the South Korean tech giant's alleged 2026 flagship phone. He believes that the handset will be equipped with a “bigger” vapour chamber to maintain the thermals. It is said to feature up to 16 GB of RAM, which might offer 25 percent faster data transfer speeds.

It is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen, with a new privacy screen feature. A publication recently spotted the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in One UI 8.5 code with a “Private Display” and “Privacy Display” feature.

Meanwhile, tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) posted an image with what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in three colourways. These include a new orange colour option that appears to be very similar to the Cosmic Orange colour variant of the iPhone 17 Pro.

Expected to succeed this year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the phone might be offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage options. It could also carry a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.4 aperture, a 50-megapixel periscope lens with an f/2.9 aperture and 5x zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging. The phone could measure about 7.9mm in thickness. However, a recent report suggested that an Exynos 2600 SoC could power the phone in select regions.