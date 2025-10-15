Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone, which is expected to debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, is expected to be unveiled soon. This tri-fold handset is said to feature a G-style inward folding mechanism. The South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to produce a limited number of Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold units. The purported handset was previously tipped to launch only in China and South Korea, but a new report claims that the company will likely bring the device to two additional markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Launch in Five Regions Instead of Two

Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z TriFold in two other markets in addition to China and South Korea, according to a SamMobile report, citing industry sources. The UAE is said to be one of the markets expected to receive the device, while the US may also be included, though the publication says it has yet to confirm this claim.

Meanwhile, another tipster says in an X (formerly Twitter) post that Vietnam is likely to be among the regions where the smartphone will be available. This likely indicates that Samsung is confident in the device's performance and aims to present it to a wider audience.

Notably, Samsung announced on Wednesday that its next Galaxy hardware event will be held on October 21, where it will introduce a new lineup of AI-focused devices, featuring the highly anticipated Project Moohan. An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy Z TriFold will likely be unveiled alongside the Project Moohan XR headset.

We may therefore be introduced to Samsung's G-fold handset on October 21. If not, we may have to wait a few more days, as another recent report claimed that Samsung is expected to launch its first triple foldable smartphone between October 31 to November 1, during the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

A patent for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold showed a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 externally, but with notable internal differences. Diagrams reveal three batteries, one per panel, connected by ribbon cables, increasing in size from the first to the third, with the camera panel holding the smallest. While capacities were not specified, the total is expected to surpass the 4,400mAh battery of the Fold 7 to support the larger TriFold display.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may feature a 9.96-inch unfolded display, a 6.54-inch folded screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a silicon-carbon battery, and a triple-camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, running Android 16 with One UI 8.