Samsung will hold a Galaxy Unpacked event next week, where it is expected to launch the next-generation Galaxy Z foldables, wearables, and audio products. The South Korean tech brand is likely to also unveil the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE affordable clamshell foldable alongside the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Although Samsung has not revealed any details about a new flip-style foldable phone, the 'Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE' moniker has appeared in a third-party phone case makers website, indicating that the phone could launch soon.

As spotted by Android Central, case maker Spigen accidentally listed the case collection for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The listings have since been taken down from the Spigen website, but the publication managed to grab a screenshot of the Google Search result for the same, revealing the monikers of upcoming flip-style foldable phones. The listing strongly suggests that both Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE models could debut at next week's Galaxy Unpacked launch event.

Samsung is believed to launch the Fan Edition model of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with slightly lower hardware specifications and an affordable price tag. It could cost below EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 92,000) in Europe and around KRW 1 million (roughly Rs. 63,400) in Korea for the base 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could have a 6.7-inch main display and a 3.4-inch cover screen. It is tipped to ship with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. The phone is likely to feature two outward-facing cameras, including a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is said to pack a 3,700mAh battery and could feature a 10-megapixel front camera.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to take place on July 9 in New York. It will be livestreamed at 10:00am ET (7:30 pm IST) on YouTube and Samsung's official social media platforms. The company is expected to launch new Galaxy Watch models and an audio lineup during the event alongside the new foldables. The upcoming Galaxy devices are also available for pre-reservations in India.