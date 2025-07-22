Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were unveiled earlier this month during the company's latest Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, early sales data from South Korea reveal a shift in buyer preference for foldable smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup has historically dominated the brand's foldable sales and pre-orders. For the first time, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reportedly leading in pre-orders in South Korea, overtaking the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This signals a rise in consumer interest for book-style foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Tops Galaxy Z Flip 7 in Pre-Orders

As per a report by ETNews, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 achieved 1.04 million pre-orders in Korea. This figure surpasses the previous series record of 1.02 million set by Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in 2023. This marks a 14 percent year-over-year increase compared to the 9,10,000 pre-orders received for last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The publication, citing Samsung Electronics and major carriers SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus, states that 60 percent of pre-order customers opted for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's the first time that the Galaxy Fold model has received more pre-orders than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The most popular colour for both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 was Blue Shadow. The Jet Black shade was the second most chosen shade for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, while Coral Red was the second favourite for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

As per the report, 83 percent of Galaxy Fold 7 pre-orders were from men at SK Telecom, whereas 59 percent of Flip 7 pre-orders came from women. Over 60 percent of all pre-orders were reportedly placed by customers in their 30s and 40s. The industry is reportedly anticipating that the strong pre-order momentum of the will carry over into actual sales.

Meanwhile, there seems to be a growing consumer interest in Samsung's foldable lineup in the Indian market as well. Samsung earlier this week claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE collectively secured 2,10,000 pre-orders in the country. According to the brand, this figure nearly matches the pre-orders seen for the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India starts at Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.