Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to be Thinner Than Existing Models

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 handsets are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 14:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to be Thinner Than Existing Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

The existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) measures 12.1mm in thickness

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 may pack a larger 4,300mAh battery
  • The handset could get a 4-inch cover display
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely have a 200-megapixel main camera
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 handsets later this year. A new report has suggested the launch and availability timeline of the purported foldable smartphones. The book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be considerably thinner and is expected to be more expensive than the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6. The clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely pack a bigger battery than the current Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 willl be unveiled in early July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and they may be available for sale later that month, according to a report by the TechManiacs. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be 8.2mm thick, which is considerably thinner than the 12.1mm profile of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely arrive with a different aspect ratio than the existing model. It is expected to be less wide (when unfolded) and may sport an 8-inch (diagonal) internal display. It is expected to be EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,700) more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are tipped to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but the report did not add any specific dimension details. 

The handset is expected to sport a larger 4-inch cover screen and a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 3.4-inch outer display and the 4,000mAh cell of the preceding model. The price details of the upcoming clamshell foldable are not yet known.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to retain the 50-megapixel 50 main rear and 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may get a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back, alongside a 12-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Features, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
