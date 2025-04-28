Samsung is reportedly gearing up to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 handsets later this year. A new report has suggested the launch and availability timeline of the purported foldable smartphones. The book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be considerably thinner and is expected to be more expensive than the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6. The clamshell-style foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely pack a bigger battery than the current Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 willl be unveiled in early July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and they may be available for sale later that month, according to a report by the TechManiacs. When folded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be 8.2mm thick, which is considerably thinner than the 12.1mm profile of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely arrive with a different aspect ratio than the existing model. It is expected to be less wide (when unfolded) and may sport an 8-inch (diagonal) internal display. It is expected to be EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,700) more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are tipped to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but the report did not add any specific dimension details.

The handset is expected to sport a larger 4-inch cover screen and a 4,300mAh battery, up from the 3.4-inch outer display and the 4,000mAh cell of the preceding model. The price details of the upcoming clamshell foldable are not yet known.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to retain the 50-megapixel 50 main rear and 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may get a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera at the back, alongside a 12-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.