Samsung could be gearing up for a different approach with its next foldable, as fresh leaks once again suggest a “wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant may launch alongside the regular model. This isn't the first time such a version has been mentioned, hinting that the South Korean tech giant might be seriously exploring a new form factor. The wider design is expected to offer a more tablet-like experience. While nothing is official yet, Samsung will likely unveil its next foldables at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July or August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide vs Fold 8: Size Difference, Aspect Ratio (Anticipated)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will feature a significantly broader unfolded footprint compared to the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8. The standard model is tipped to measure 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.5mm when open, while the wider version could come in at 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide vs Fold 8 leaked design render

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

If accurate, this change would make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide roughly 18mm broader than the standard model, along with a slight increase in thickness. When viewed in the same orientation, it also appears to be about 3mm taller, suggesting a clear shift in Samsung's design approach.

The report suggests a shift in aspect ratio, with the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 likely to retain its near-square 6:5 ratio seen in earlier versions. The Wide variant, however, could adopt a 3:4 ratio, similar to the iPad. A wider screen would likely feel more comfortable for multitasking, reading, and watching content, giving the device a more tablet-like experience rather than that of a phone that unfolds.

The added width may impact portability, as the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to remain easier to handle, especially with one hand, while the Wide version may prioritise maximising screen space. The slight increase in thickness could be due to the larger display or internal structural adjustments.

Samsung is expected to unveil its new foldables at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July or August this year, with the timeline possibly shifting due to this year's delayed Galaxy S26 launch. The launch is likely to precede Apple's foldable debut, which is said to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.