Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price and Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 July 2023 20:29 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (pictured) were unveiled on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main display
  • The phone are powered by custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were launched alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series on Wednesday. The Watch 6 series includes a base and a Classic model. The tablet lineup came with a base, a plus and an ultra model. All the devices were introduced during the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Seoul. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively. Both the recently launched handsets are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 share some similarities and also have a few differences. Here we compare the price, specifications and features of the two newly-launched Samsung foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 price starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,600), while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The former comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage variants. The clamshell foldable, on the other hand, has 8GB of RAM and offers storage variants of 256GB and 512GB.

The book-style foldable is available in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colour options, whereas the Blue and Gray colour ways of the smartphone are available exclusively on the company website. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is offered in Blue, Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, Lavender, Mint, and Yellow shades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features

The primary display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,176 x 1,812 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and the cover screen has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (2,316 x 904 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer display.

The phones are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The book-style foldable comes with 12GB of RAM with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The clamshell foldable has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Both phones run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1

For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has two 12-megapixel rear cameras. The phones sport a 10-megapixel selfie camera each. The Fold 5 also gets an additional 4-megapixel under-display camera.

Backed by a 4,400mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. Meanwhile, the Flip 5 packs a 3,700mAh battery with similar charging support. The handsets also support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port connectivity.

Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 129.9mm x 154.9mm x 6.1mm and weighs 253 grams, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 71.9mm x 85.1mm x 15.1mm and weighs 187 grams. When Folded, the the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures  67.1mm x 154.9mm x 13.4mm and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 71.9mm x 165.1mm x 6.9mm in size.

Key Specs
Display (Primary)7.60-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera10-megapixel + 4-megapixel 10-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM12GB8GB
Storage256GB256GB
Battery Capacity4400mAh3700mAh
OSAndroid 13Android 13
Resolution2176x1812 pixels-
