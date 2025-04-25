Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has been doing the rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. The smartphone is expected to be a more affordable version of the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7. Previous leaks have hinted at the expected key features and probable price of the clamshell foldable. It has appeared on several certification sites, as well. Recent reports claim that the foldable handset may arrive with a slightly different moniker than was being expected.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE May Launch With Different Moniker

A Samsung handset with the model number SM-F761 has recently been spotted on an eSIM compatibility site by Sammy Fans. The phone is listed with the moniker Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Xe. The model number has previously been associated with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE clamshell foldable.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Xe moniker reportedly appeared on the GSMA IMEI database in December 2024 as well. However, how a phone is listed on a certification site does not guarantee its marketing name. Readers should take all information regarding the name of the purported handset with a pinch of salt until we hear something official from Samsung.

Previous reports claimed that the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be powered by an Exynos 2400e SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It may have two 12-megapixel back cameras, including an ultra-wide shooter alongside a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone may get a 3.4-inch cover screen, the same as the existing Galaxy Z Flip 6, alongside a 6.7-inch main display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. It is expected to be priced under EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 92,000) and launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 handsets. The cheaper clamshell foldable is expected to measure 71.9x165.2x6.9mm while unfolded and 71.9x84.9x15.9/17.1mm while folded.