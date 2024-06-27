Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. Ahead of the event, the pricing of the handsets for the Europe region has been leaked, and it does not spell good news for potential buyers. According to a tipster, both smartphones may get a considerable bump in price this year, with the top-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 potentially becoming the most expensive mass-manufactured handset in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 price (leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (via SmartPrix) spilled information surrounding the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The former is tipped to be available in three configurations: 12GB+256GB priced at EUR 2,200 (roughly Rs. 1,96,000), 12GB+512GB – EUR 2,330 (roughly Rs. 2,08,000), and 12GB+1TB – EUR 2,580 (roughly Rs. 2,30,000).

If the leak turns out to be true, it would mean a whopping EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) increase in the handset's pricing compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which costs EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,69,000) for the base 256GB storage configuration. It would also make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 the most expensive mass-manufactured smartphone in the market.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also tipped to get a price increase. As per the tipster, the upcoming clamshell smartphone will be available in two variants: 12GB+256GB – EUR 1,330 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) and 12GB+512GB – EUR 1,450 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). This spells a bump of EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in the price of the smartphone for the base model.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July

Samsung has announced that its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year will take place on July 10 in Paris at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). At the event, the company is expected to unveil its upcoming foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Alongside the smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 7 series is also tipped to make its debut.

Furthermore, Samsung may also announce its Galaxy Tab S10 lineup and the Galaxy Buds 3 series, while the Galaxy Ring may also be brought to the market. Announcements related to Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features – are also expected.

