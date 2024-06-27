Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get a Massive Price Hike in Europe

Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones may become more expensive than ever before, according to leaks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 10:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get a Massive Price Hike in Europe

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are tipped to get massive price hike
  • They may see increase of EUR 300 and EUR 130 respectively for 256GB model
  • The handsets are expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. Ahead of the event, the pricing of the handsets for the Europe region has been leaked, and it does not spell good news for potential buyers. According to a tipster, both smartphones may get a considerable bump in price this year, with the top-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 potentially becoming the most expensive mass-manufactured handset in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 price (leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (via SmartPrix) spilled information surrounding the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The former is tipped to be available in three configurations: 12GB+256GB priced at EUR 2,200 (roughly Rs. 1,96,000), 12GB+512GB – EUR 2,330 (roughly Rs. 2,08,000), and 12GB+1TB – EUR 2,580 (roughly Rs. 2,30,000).

If the leak turns out to be true, it would mean a whopping EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) increase in the handset's pricing compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which costs EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,69,000) for the base 256GB storage configuration. It would also make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 the most expensive mass-manufactured smartphone in the market.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also tipped to get a price increase. As per the tipster, the upcoming clamshell smartphone will be available in two variants: 12GB+256GB – EUR 1,330 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) and 12GB+512GB – EUR 1,450 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). This spells a bump of EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in the price of the smartphone for the base model.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July

Samsung has announced that its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year will take place on July 10 in Paris at 3pm CEST (6:30pm IST). At the event, the company is expected to unveil its upcoming foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Alongside the smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 7 series is also tipped to make its debut.

Furthermore, Samsung may also announce its Galaxy Tab S10 lineup and the Galaxy Buds 3 series, while the Galaxy Ring may also be brought to the market. Announcements related to Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features – are also expected.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launch, Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get Super AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate and HDR Support

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get a Massive Price Hike in Europe
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  2. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With Find My Device Network Support Launched
  6. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  7. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  10. Assassin's Creed Mirage, Other Triple-A Games Sold Poorly on iPhone: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get a Massive Price Hike in Europe
  2. CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get Super AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate and HDR Support
  3. iPhone Ports of Resident Evil, Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage Have Sold Poorly: Report
  4. Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024
  6. Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
  7. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
  8. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
  10. OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »