Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Goes on Sale in the US Starting January 30: Price, Specifications

Customers in the US can try out the triple foldable handset beginning today at Samsung Experience Stores.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 January 2026 12:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Goes on Sale in the US Starting January 30: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is the company's first-ever triple foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold price startts at $2,899 for the base variant
  • It will be available for purchase in the US starting January 30
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy powers the Galaxy Z TriFold
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will be available for purchase in the US later this month, the company announced on Monday. The South Korean tech conglomerate's first-ever triple foldable smartphone was initially launched in South Korea in December 2025, featuring a 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ cover screen. Although Samsung showcased the smartphone in several other countries, including India, its availability was expanded only to China and select other markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price in the US, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold price in the US starts at $2,899 (roughly Rs. 2,65,900) for the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, the company announced in a blog post. It is offered in a Craft Black colourway.

Customers can try out the triple foldable handset beginning today at Samsung Experience Stores. It will be available for purchase starting January 30 via Samsung Experience Stores and the Samsung US website.

You can read about our first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold here.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Features, Specifications

The dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.0. It sports a 10-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness, as well as a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It features a titanium hinge, an Armor Aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, and an IP48 dust and water resistance rating.

For optics, Samsung has equipped the triple foldable smartphone with a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS and up to 30x digital zoom. It also features two 10-megapixel selfie cameras on the cover and main displays.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Z TriFold include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, UWB, and USB Type-C. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, tips the scales at 309g, and measures 12.9mm when folded and 3.9mm when unfolded in terms of thickness. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

