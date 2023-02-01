Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked, May Soon Launch in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked, May Soon Launch in India: Report

The design renders of the phone reveal a flat screen with thick bezels and an even thicker chin.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 February 2023 14:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked, May Soon Launch in India: Report

Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

The Galaxy M14 5G is expected in blue, deep blue, silver colours

Highlights
  • Galaxy M14 5G could be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC
  • It could run on Android 13, pack 4GB of RAM
  • The Galaxy M14 5G could feature a triple rear camera unit

Samsung is believed to be working on bringing new Galaxy M series smartphones to the market. One of these handsets is believed to be the Galaxy M14 5G. This Samsung smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a couple of certification sites in the recent past. Now, a new report has leaked the alleged design of the Galaxy M14 5G. It appears to feature a flat screen with thick bezels and an even thicker chin. The report has also revealed the possible colour options of the Galaxy M14 5G.

According to The Tech Outlook report, the Galaxy M14 5G could feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch for storing the selfie camera. It appears to get slightly thick bezels and a thicker chin as well. This Samsung smartphone is shown to feature curved corners.

It is said to have a power button and volume rockers on the right spine of the smartphone. In addition, the power button is expected to also work as a fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy M14 5G is depicted to feature a vertically aligned triple camera unit on the back. There also appears to be LED flash slightly to the right of the rear cameras.

The report suggests that the Galaxy M14 5G could come in blue, dark blue, and silver. This smartphone has also been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. This listing could mean that it might be inching closer to its India launch date.

This Samsung smartphone has also surfaced on the Geekbench database. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC. The Galaxy M14 5G is also said to run Android 13 and pack 4GB of RAM. This listed model has reportedly achieved a single-core score of 751 points and a multi-core score of 2,051 points on the benchmarking website.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Government to Introduce National Data Governance Policy for Simplified KYC Process: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked, May Soon Launch in India: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.