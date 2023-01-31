Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series US Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will reportedly come equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2023 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly record 4K quality portrait selfie videos

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to comprise three models
  • The series is expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
  • Earlier, the Indian and Europe prices of the series were tipped

Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series is expected to launch with three models, all of which will be unveiled at the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to include a base Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and a high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra variant. Multiple leaks and suggestions about the upcoming handsets have materialised in recent months. Following recent tips about the prices of the Galaxy S22 series successors in Europe and India, a new leak suggests the prices of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the US.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) suggested the US pricing of the Galaxy S23 series in a tweet. As per Agarwal, the US pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series was leaked on the AT&T website. The tweet suggests that the upcoming Samsung smartphones will be available for pre-order immediately after the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, and will go on sale in the United States on February 17.

According to the leak, the base Samsung Galaxy S23 model is expected to be priced in the US markets at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,300). As per previous reports, the vanilla model is expected to be priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. An earlier report tipped that the 8GB+128GB variant of the same will be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 85,000) in certain European markets.

Further, the tweet added that the Samsung Galaxy S23+ will be available in the US for $999 (roughly Rs. 81,600), while the same will reportedly be available in India for Rs. 89,999. In Europe, the 8GB+256GB variant of the Galaxy S23+ is expected to be priced at EUR 1,209 (roughly Rs. 1,07,200).

The high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in US at the price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 98,000), according to the tipster, while the same is expected to be available at Rs. 1,14,999 in India. In some European markets, it will be reportedly priced at EUR 1,409 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000).

Another recent report suggested that the Galaxy S23 Ultra, said to feature a 200-megapixel HP2 primary sensor, will also come equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS.

Earlier, a report tipped that the Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones will be powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
