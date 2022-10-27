Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04e and A04 feature 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 October 2022 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A04e runs on One UI Core 4.1

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A04 has dual rear cameras
  • The handsets are not listed on the official company website
  • Model numbers indicate dual SIM support for all devices

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, and Galaxy A04e India launch may be around the corner as the smartphones have allegedly appeared on the company's support page on its India website. The three Samsung Galaxy smartphones are currently available in select global markets. The Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, and Galaxy A04e are backed by 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy A-series phones have dual rear cameras, while the Galaxy M23 5G packs a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

A Samsung handset with model number SM-M236B/DS, believed to be Galaxy M23 5G, has surfaced on the company's India website's support page. Similarly, model number SM-A045F/DS, associated with the Galaxy A04, and SM-A042F/DS referring to Galaxy A04e are also live on the company's support page in the country. Apart from the model numbers, the listing doesn't reveal much information. Model numbers indicate dual SIM support for all three smartphones.

The support page was first spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G is currently listed on the company's official Levant (Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon) website with specifications including a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core processor and flaunts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It has Dolby Atmos support and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 was launched in select markets in August this year. It runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, which could be the Exynos 850. Dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other key specifications of the Galaxy A04.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A04e went official recently. It also runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ PLS LCD display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy A04e has a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It offers up to 128GB storage and carries a 5,000mAh battery.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
