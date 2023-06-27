Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be launched soon in the Indian market and the official landing page of the handset is currently live on Amazon India with teasers. Now, the e-commerce website has hinted at some key specifications for the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy M34 5G could pack a Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the handset has also surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The listing indicates 5G connectivity and dual-SIM capabilities on the Galaxy M34 5G. The Galaxy M34 5G is confirmed to carry a triple camera on its back.

The Galaxy M34 is confirmed to go official in India via Amazon soon. The e-commerce company has yet to mention a release date for the upcoming handset, but it has hinted at the features of the upcoming device.

As per the Galaxy M34 5G microsite on Amazon, Samsung conducted a survey among users to find out the most preferred smartphone features. In the survey, two percent choose a camera setup with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) whereas five percent opted for more than 5,000mAh battery capacity. A Super AMOLED screen is preferred by 10 percent of the participants while 20 percent want extended OS upgrades and security updates. Additionally, 23 percent of users voted for a fast processor. A large 40 percent of participants favoured all the above-mentioned specifications in a smartphone.

The dedicated microsite says "Introducing the all-new Galaxy M34 5G to meet all your needs" indicating that Galaxy M34 5G might debut with all the aforementioned features.

Separately, the Galaxy M34 5G is listed on the FCC database bearing the model number SM-M346B/DS. The listing suggests that it would be a dual-SIM smartphone with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 /b/g/n/ac, NFC, and Bluetooth.

The Galaxy M34 5G is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The triple rear camera unit of the handset is said to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 13-megapixel camera at the front. The Galaxy M34 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.