Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8 update is finally rolling out to eligible Galaxy devices. While Samsung has yet to make an announcement about its next software update, details about purported One UI 8.5 internal builds have already surfaced online. These early leaks of the One UI 8.5 update hint at upcoming lock screen improvements and redesigned clock styles. The update could bring a blurred effect for lock screen notifications, improving readability. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch with One UI 8.5 in early 2026.

One UI 8.5 Could Bring visual Changes

A SammyGuru report states that the One UI 8.5 update will bring a design refresh to Galaxy devices. One of the standout changes in One UI 8.5 could be the addition of blurred backgrounds for lock screen notifications. This design tweak is likely to improve readability by reducing visual clutter, ensuring notifications don't compete with the wallpaper. It is expected to offer a more refined look that aligns with Samsung's interface.

Further, the forthcoming One UI 8.5 is said to introduce refreshed lock screen clock styles, giving users more flexibility to personalise their devices. These new designs could provide improved readability, letting Galaxy users customise the look and feel of their lock screen.

Additionally, Samsung is said to offer upgrades to Good Lock's LockStar module in One UI 8.5. The report also includes images offering a sneak peek of the changes One UI 8.5 will bring to Galaxy devices.

The One UI 8.5 is expected to launch in early 2026, debuting with the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. It is likely to expand to more Galaxy devices later.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be testing the One UI 8.5 build in the international variants of Galaxy S24+ (model number SM-S926B), Galaxy S25 (model number SM-S938B) and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is expected to bring a redesigned Phone app, tweaks in the battery indicator, Gallery, My Files, and Camera.