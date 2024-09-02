Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 With QRNG Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 is released in three colours

Highlights
  • Galaxy Quantum 5 has Samsung's Knox Vault security feature
  • Samsung has packed an octa-core chipset on the Galaxy Quantum 5
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 was unveiled in the company's home country. The new handset is an enhanced version of the Galaxy A55 with AI functions and quantum cryptography security. The Galaxy Quantum 5 boasts a metal flat frame and is offered in three colourways. The latest Samsung handset made in collaboration with South Korean telecom carrier SK Telecom features a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip for improved security. It flaunts triple rear cameras and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Price

Price of Galaxy Quantum 5 starts at KRW 6,18,200 (roughly Rs. 38,700). It is currently available for purchase in South Korea in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Navy, and Awesome Lilac colours.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 runs on Android 14 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, while the phone has a metal flat frame.

Like the Galaxy A55, Samsung has packed an octa-core chipset on the Galaxy Quantum 5 with a clock speed of 2.75GHz. This is believed to be the Exynos 1480 SoC. It boasts 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. As mentioned, the handset includes a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip to improve the encryption of the data on the device. Samsung designed the new phone specifically for the South Korean market In collaboration with SK Telecom and ID Quantique.

For optics, the Galaxy Quantum 5 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset supports AI features like Circle to Search that lets users perform search by just drawing a circle around an object or text on the screen.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Quantum 5 include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. It carries a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has Samsung's Knox Vault security feature and an IP67-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging on the Galaxy Quantum 5. The battery units are said to deliver up to 28 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

 

Nithya P Nair
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 With QRNG Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
