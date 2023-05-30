Technology News

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch in July or August this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2023 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • It could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with 25W fast charging
  • The phone is likely to come with up to 256GB of inbuilt stoarge

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch later this year. There had previously been several deliberations over the production of this model. Samsung did not release a Galaxy S22 FE, owing to chip shortages. The Galaxy S23 FE was also speculated to follow the same route. However, reports over the past few weeks suggest that since the industry has seen a relative recovery with its chipset production issue, and also pushed by the "sluggish sales" of the Galaxy S23 series launched earlier this year, Samsung could launch a Fan Edition model of the series soon.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) re-affirmed his previous claims, backing up other earlier reports as well, that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 5G SoC.

Another recent report suggested that the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition phone will launch earlier than expected. Previous reports tipped that the handset will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2023 in a second Galaxy Unpacked event. The phone was also previously claimed to have been powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, one of the recent leaks claimed that the phone may launch in select regions in Q3, even as early as July or August this year.

The in-house Samsung chipset is expected to be paired with 6GB or 8GB of 6.4Gbps LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with up to 3x zoom support. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It will join the Galaxy S23 lineup that was launched earlier this year with the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This Fan Edition model is expected to succeed the Galaxy F21 FE, which was launched in 2021.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
