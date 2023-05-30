Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch later this year. There had previously been several deliberations over the production of this model. Samsung did not release a Galaxy S22 FE, owing to chip shortages. The Galaxy S23 FE was also speculated to follow the same route. However, reports over the past few weeks suggest that since the industry has seen a relative recovery with its chipset production issue, and also pushed by the "sluggish sales" of the Galaxy S23 series launched earlier this year, Samsung could launch a Fan Edition model of the series soon.

Tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) re-affirmed his previous claims, backing up other earlier reports as well, that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 5G SoC.

Another recent report suggested that the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition phone will launch earlier than expected. Previous reports tipped that the handset will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2023 in a second Galaxy Unpacked event. The phone was also previously claimed to have been powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, one of the recent leaks claimed that the phone may launch in select regions in Q3, even as early as July or August this year.

The in-house Samsung chipset is expected to be paired with 6GB or 8GB of 6.4Gbps LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with up to 3x zoom support. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 12-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It will join the Galaxy S23 lineup that was launched earlier this year with the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This Fan Edition model is expected to succeed the Galaxy F21 FE, which was launched in 2021.

