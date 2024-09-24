Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, according to details spotted on a benchmarking website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 14:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung's next flagship model is spotted on Geekbench website
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra variant in question runs on Android 15
  • The handset will likely bear the SM-S938U model number this year
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to debut as part of the purported Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. We have seen multiple rumours recently regarding the chipset that will power the upcoming Galaxy S25 family. Most recently, the US variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with a Snapdragon chipset. The South Korean brand was earlier rumoured to pack Exynos chipsets for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup in all markets. Then separate reports told us to expect Snapdragon SoCs for the new models in all countries.

A Samsung handset has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-S938U. This listing is believed to be that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, similar to the predecessor Galaxy S24 Ultra that bears the SM-S928U model number. The 'U' in the model number indicates that the device is designated to the US region.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Impressive Scores in Multi-Core Testing

The Geekbench listing shows 3,069 points in single-core testing and 9,080 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset is likely to be equipped with 10.54GB of RAM, which means it could feature 12GB of memory.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset with the codename 'Sun' will power the phone. This codename is associated with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. It shows two Prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 4.19GHz and six cores capped at 2.90GHz.

It's worth noting that the maximum frequency is lower than that of the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is said to have a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz for performance and 3.53GHz for efficiency cores. However, these numbers are likely to be optimised before the final release.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra variant in question runs on Android 15. The entry was uploaded to the website on September 24.

Samsung was speculated to equip the Exynos 2500 chipsets in the Galaxy S25 lineup earlier. Later we heard that the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will all use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 globally. Samsung followed a dual-chip strategy for this year's vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. They pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the US, they are equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 in most other markets, including India.

 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
