Samsung Galaxy S25+ may launch alongside the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year. It is expected to launch as a successor to the Galaxy S24+, which was unveiled in January this year. Previous leaks have revealed CAD-based design renders as well as battery details of the purported handset. Now, the US variant of the smartphone has been spotted on a popular benchmarking website. Notably, the US variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra was also spotted on this site.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset with the model number SM-S936U, speculated to be the Galaxy S25+, has been spotted on Geekbench. The "U" suggests that this is the US variant of the purported handset. It appears with an octa-core Qualcomm chipset with two cores clocking 4.19GHz and six cores with a speed of 2.90GHz. The listed chipset comes with an integrated Adreno 830 GPU.

The chip architecture suggests that this is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is scheduled to launch in October. Notably, previous leaks have claimed that all Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets may get this chipset. There will likely be Exynos 2500 variants of the lineup as well. Usually, the flagship Galaxy phones launch with Qualcomm chipsets in the US market.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ scored 3,054 and 9,224 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, on the benchmarking site. The Geekbench listing shows that the purported Galaxy S25+ will support 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15.

Previous leaks have shown CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25+. It appears to be similar to the existing Galaxy S24+ model with additional rings surrounding the triple rear camera slots. We have seen a similar design in the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to be backed by a 4,755mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 4,900mAh. This is similar to the preceding Galaxy S24+. It is tipped to support 45W wired fast charging.