Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get an Asymmetrical Design With Narrower ‘Visual’ Bezels

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be more well-rounded than its predecessor, while the front is said to be flatter.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2024 14:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the successor to Galaxy S24 Ultra which launched in January

Highlights
  • Samsung is speculated to ring in big design changes with Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • The handset is tipped to come with asymmetrical design
  • It may also feature a quad camera system with upgraded sensors
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra– the purported next flagship smartphone from the company – may feature big changes to its design. This revelation comes courtesy of a tipster on social media with claims that the handset's design may be asymmetrical but with narrower “visual bezels” compared to its predecessor. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also reported to retain its camera system but the phone may ring in two new sensor upgrades with higher megapixel count.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design (Expected)

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung's purported flagship smartphone – Galaxy S25 Ultra – could be designed asymmetrically on the front and back. Consequently, the back of the smartphone may be more well-rounded while the front is said to be flatter.

This change is speculated to be made considering the “feeling of holding” the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Furthermore, the handset is tipped to have a slimmer middle frame, although its width may be the same. As per the tipster, these design changes may result in a narrower “visual bezel” compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The smartphone may also come with a flat screen, as per the tipster. This report corroborates previous speculation that while the S25 Ultra may resemble its predecessor in terms of the overall design such as its camera module, it could ditch the boxy design in favour of rounded corners.

Improved Cameras

This development builds upon a previous report which suggested that the purported handset may still feature a quad camera setup but with upgraded sensors. The existing wide-angle sensor could reportedly be replaced by a “new version of the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor”. While this new sensor is speculated to be smaller than its predecessor, the megapixel count could be bumped to 50-megapixel. The telephoto lens is also said to be upgraded to a larger 50-megapixel “1/3-inch Isocell sensor”.

Thus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera module may reportedly comprise a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
