Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra– the purported next flagship smartphone from the company – may feature big changes to its design. This revelation comes courtesy of a tipster on social media with claims that the handset's design may be asymmetrical but with narrower “visual bezels” compared to its predecessor. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also reported to retain its camera system but the phone may ring in two new sensor upgrades with higher megapixel count.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design (Expected)

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Ice Universe, Samsung's purported flagship smartphone – Galaxy S25 Ultra – could be designed asymmetrically on the front and back. Consequently, the back of the smartphone may be more well-rounded while the front is said to be flatter.

The real leak:

The middle frame of Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed asymmetrically in front and back. The middle frame near the back cover is more rounded, while the part near the screen is straighter. I believe this is Samsung's design considering the feeling of holding. The… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2024

This change is speculated to be made considering the “feeling of holding” the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Furthermore, the handset is tipped to have a slimmer middle frame, although its width may be the same. As per the tipster, these design changes may result in a narrower “visual bezel” compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The smartphone may also come with a flat screen, as per the tipster. This report corroborates previous speculation that while the S25 Ultra may resemble its predecessor in terms of the overall design such as its camera module, it could ditch the boxy design in favour of rounded corners.

Improved Cameras

This development builds upon a previous report which suggested that the purported handset may still feature a quad camera setup but with upgraded sensors. The existing wide-angle sensor could reportedly be replaced by a “new version of the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor”. While this new sensor is speculated to be smaller than its predecessor, the megapixel count could be bumped to 50-megapixel. The telephoto lens is also said to be upgraded to a larger 50-megapixel “1/3-inch Isocell sensor”.

Thus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera module may reportedly comprise a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.