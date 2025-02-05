Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen Costs as Much as the Previous One, Despite Downgrades

Samsung has cut down a few features with its latest S Pen stylus.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 17:07 IST
In India, the price of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,29,999.

  • Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a brand-new design this year
  • The design changes also includes a new S Pen stylus
  • The new S Pen is now lighter, helping the smartphone shed a few grams
Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside its usual Galaxy S25 models, and it came with several changes, including a brand-new design. While this design appears very different from previous Ultra models, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is now also noticeably lighter at just 218 grams versus the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 232 grams. Part of this is also down to its new S Pen. It cuts down on some features and is missing some internal parts, making it lighter this year. Samsung has now finally revealed the price of a new S Pen replacement on its US website, and it strangely costs as much as the previous one.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen is now available for purchase on Samsung's official US website. The site clearly mentions that a new S Pen will cost as much as the previous model, which is $49.99 (or approximately Rs. 4,358). We cross-checked the same on Samsung's India website, but the brand has not put a price tag on the accessory yet.

The S Pen is an essential accessory with Samsung's Galaxy Ultra models but was first introduced with its now-defunct Galaxy Note series of devices, which were commonly referred to as “phablets.” Over the years, Samsung's S Pen introduced new features and had its own battery, which enabled the same. However, the latest styli lack the battery and the tech, essentially reducing them to pieces of plastic, losing many of the cool features introduced previously.

Samsung, in a recent report, clarified that its new Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen does not support Bluetooth-enabled S Pen interactions like previous S Pens. This is because the new S Pen does not have its own battery, which usually powers the low-frequency pairing. This enabled features such as Air Actions and the remote clicker feature for its camera app. These are currently possible on older iterations of the S Pen (when paired with older devices). In its current state, it only supports basic stylus features like scribbling, selection, and Circle to Search.

The Ultra models from Samsung's Galaxy S series of devices currently are the only ones to offer an integrated S Pen silo, in which the S Pen slides in and can be stored when not in use. Even Samsung's book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, still needs an add-on case accessory to hold its S Pen, both of which are sold separately. In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's special S Pen Fold Edition also does not offer Bluetooth and so does not need to be charged like previous S Pen models. This makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra the last device from Samsung (aside from its Galaxy Tablets) to support the richer and more advanced S Pen experience.

 

